Pictured: Stuart Kenny making the most of St Martin’s mountain biking trails

This one wasn’t too shabby itself, emerging from rooty forest to a panoramic view of the Caribbean Sea I won’t be forgetting quickly.

The 45-65km Xtreme Duo isn’t the only race on the island, either.

In fact, the Caribbean Mountain Bike Championships, a UCI event, were held on Saint Martin for the first time in 2016, the year before Hurricane Irma.

“That created this huge interest in mountain biking on the island which started to develop in 2017,” says Susy. “Then Irma hit. In 2017 the mountain biking kids club got going, there were a lot of events throughout the year, and we were told by the UCI that we had at that time a world class mountain bike trail – the circuit that we used for the Caribbean Championship was fantastic, and then Irma killed it. Nobody had the morale to do exercise for fun.

Pictured: Stuart Kenny riding his bike (left), cow (right). Photo: Stuart Kenny

“We couldn’t go mountain biking for at least three months because the trees were blocking the trails and it took months for people to start working on it again. Then maybe about six months later the mountain bike kids club started again and we’ve taken it from there.”

The trails are one of the few places now where you’d be forgiven for missing the fact that there ever was a hurricane on Saint Martin.

There’s no signposting – it was blown away and is yet to be replaced – but the trails are on Trailforks, and they’re well built. Like, really well built. The loops in Bellevue are technical, they’ve built jumps on many of the routes, there are rocky drops that have been sculpted by the community and more natural, speedy chutes which are just plain, childish fun.

Pictured: The split between St Martin’s Dutch and French side. Photo: Stuart Kenny

To be perfectly honest, I expected nothing of the sort when I picked up my Trek Fuel E8.

“It’s been years in the making,” says Susy. “We’re thankful to the cows because they keep a lot of the trails open and more people are using them now – trail running has become huge here – so that means the trails don’t grow over. It’s taken the effort of a big group.”

Susy opened her shop with her father in 1992. She was the mechanic then, and now runs the place with her husband. She’s seen how the community has changed in that time.

“Back in the 90s mountain biking was very big,” she says. “Those were the times of Missy Giove and John Tomac. But then the mountain bikers here got a little bit older and it died off.

“There’s no signposting – it was blown away and is yet to be replaced”

“The trails in St Martin are technical and most of the people who visit the island to mountain bike aren’t real mountain bikers. They aren’t used to stuff as rocky and technical as here, so the riding here doesn’t attract a lot of new riders.

“When we saw that it had started to fade out we created the kids mountain bike club and that stimulated it again.

“Now the next step is to get more people mountain biking, and to get an easy to follow circuit of trails and maps and so on. But it’s definitely coming on.”

Pictured: The quiet trails of Saint Martin. Photo: Stuart Kenny

The Tri-Sport SXM calendar is chock-a-block with events for the remainder of 2019, for kids and adults alike.

Having flown down the trail I’d spent so long getting up at the start of the day, I went on to venture onto the main trail network in Bellevue.

Taking on the technical drops and jumps, picking up speed on the dusty dirt and with the trails all to myself, it’s hard not to feel like you’re riding in an untapped Caribbean mountain biking paradise. They’ve definitely got the essentials already in place – a variety of challenging trails, views for miles and a damn good bike shop.

If all goes to plan, in 10 years time the trails will be crowded with locals, and a network well deserving of attention will be a hotspot for mountain biking tourism in the Caribbean Sea.

Do It Yourself

Flights were with Air France (Edinburgh to Paris, and then Paris to Saint Martin). Accommodation was provided by the all-inclusive Sonesta Mayo Beach Hotel. Bike rental organised through TriSport SXM.

