Is That Socially Acceptable? | Things That are a Bit Like Mountain Biking, But Not Really - Mpora

There was a time when people who rode 29ers were social outcasts in certain circles. Now the things are commonplace.

29ers were never too far from the brink of acceptability before they broke into the mainstream. They were on the line until recently. Or near it at least.

They’re just mountain bikes with big wheels right?

There are many things still far beyond that line, though. Things even more offensive to the tunnel-visioned purist than a mountain bike with 29-inch wheels, and after reading ‘A Cynic’s Guide to Watersports’ from our friends at Surf Europe, we decided it was our job to bring them to your attention.

Some of these will be unknown to mountain bikers, some are sneaking closer to the line of social acceptability, some, you could argue, have already crossed into the norm.

All of them, however, are things that are like mountain biking, but not really.

E-Bikes

Man rides an e-bike up a mountain. Obviously. We didn’t add much to the picture with this, did we?

Basically just a mountain bike but with a motor.

Stereotypical rider: Smug old man in lycra.

Actual rider: Just pretty much anyone who can’t be fucked mountain biking anymore.

Pros: Allows people slightly longer in the tooth to ride a lot more and a lot better. Good for touring if you want the sights without the effort. Also, if we’re being honest, going uphill is often shite and these things make it outrageously easy, no matter what the terrain.

Cons: They lead to sentences like the one at the end of the last paragraph. They’re pretty much an excuse not to try. Like the “dog ate my homework” of the mountain bike world. Also they’re a whole lot heavier than your average ride. Not so good for the downhill.

Distance from the line of acceptability: About 100 metres behind in the UK, but catching up quickly with all the speed of a man on a bike with a motor. More common in Europe.

Offensiveness: To the purist of purists, vast. To most reasonable human beings, vastly less so.