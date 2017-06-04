Tracey Hannah Wins as Rachel Atherton Dislocates Shoulder and Ends Winning Streak - Mpora

Tracey Hannah Wins as Rachel Atherton Dislocates Shoulder and Ends Winning Streak

The British superstar crashed out in training on the morning of finals with a dislocated shoulder

Rachel Atherton’s World-Cup winning streak has ended at 14 races after a dislocated shoulder in practise prevented her from competing in the finals of the Fort William World Cup – and Australian Tracey Hannah took the win.

Rachel had qualified first but a crash on the morning of finals ruled her out from competing and left the field wide open. With the mud causing carnage for the majority of riders, it was one of the most exciting races we’ve seen in some time.

Eventually, Hannah would take the well-earned win with a time of 5:39.298, more than 10 seconds up from Myriam Nicole in second place. It’s Tracey Hannah’s second World Cup win, with the first coming way back at Pietermaritzburg in 2012.

Brit Tahnee Seagrave was unable to conquer the mud, going over her handlebars in brutal fashion, and a quick run from Emilie Siegenthaler put the Swiss shredder in the hot seat with four riders left to go.

Welsh Madison-Saracen star Manon Carpenter came down marginally slower, again having to dismount in the mud, before French rider Myriam Nicole took the top spot from Siegenthaler. With the pressure on, Australian Tracey Hannah came down last – having qualified second behind Rachel – and put in the winning run.

She’s the first winner in the women’s category other than Rachel Atherton since the first race of the season in Lourdes in 2016.

We wish Rachel a quick recovery. She’s a hell of an athlete and her winning streak will go down in the history of not only mountain biking but global sport as one of the most impressive achievements of domination at the top level.

