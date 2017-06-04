Rachel Atherton’s World-Cup winning streak has ended at 14 races after a dislocated shoulder in practise prevented her from competing in the finals of the Fort William World Cup – and Australian Tracey Hannah took the win.

Rachel had qualified first but a crash on the morning of finals ruled her out from competing and left the field wide open. With the mud causing carnage for the majority of riders, it was one of the most exciting races we’ve seen in some time.

Eventually, Hannah would take the well-earned win with a time of 5:39.298, more than 10 seconds up from Myriam Nicole in second place. It’s Tracey Hannah’s second World Cup win, with the first coming way back at Pietermaritzburg in 2012.