Are you sitting at home, in desperate need of some inspiration? It seems like you could really do with this big collection of the best mountain quotes of all time. Yes, prepare to be inspired.

We all love mountains, of course, but some of us are just better at putting that love into words. Some of us, with just a few sentences, can take those massive rock formations that point towards the heavens and transform them into something that cuts right to the heart of us.

That’s the power of words. Words can stir the soul like nothing else. With that in mind, here’s some extremely soul-stirring words inspired by mountains.

Inspirational Mountain Quotes

1) “He who climbs upon the highest mountains laughs at all tragedies, real or imaginary.” ― Friedrich Nietszche

2) “The mountains are calling and I must go.” – John Muir

3) “Every mountain top is within reach if you just keep climbing.” – Barry Finlay

4) “How wild it was, to let it be.” – Cheryl Strayed

5) “The most dangerous thing you can do in life is play it safe.” – Casey Neistat

6) “Mountains are the beginning and the end of all natural scenery.” – John Ruskin



7) “You’re off to Great Places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so… get on your way!” – Dr. Seuss

8) “Mountains are only a problem when they are bigger than you. You should develop yourself so much that you become bigger than the mountains you face.” – Idowu Koyenikan

9) “Somewhere between the bottom of the climb and the summit is the answer to the mystery why we climb.” – Greg Child

10) “Everybody wants to reach the peak, but there is no growth on the top of a mountain. It is in the valley that we slog through the lush grass and rich soil, learning and becoming what enables us to summit life’s next peak.” – Andy Andrews

11) “Climb the mountain not to plant your flag, but to embrace the challenge, enjoy the air and behold the view. Climb it so you can see the world, not so the world can see you.” ― David McCullough Jr

12) “May your dreams be larger than mountains and may you have the courage to scale their summits.” – Harley King

13) “Great things are done when men and mountains meet.” – William Blake

14) “Although I deeply love oceans, deserts, and other wild landscapes, it is only mountains that beckon me with that sort of painful magnetic pull to walk deeper and deeper into their beauty.” – Victoria Erikson

15) “It isn’t the mountains ahead to climb that wear you out; it’s the pebble in your shoe.” – Muhammad Ali

16) “Those who travel to mountain-tops are half in love with themselves, and half in love with oblivion.” – Robert Macfarlane

17) “Life’s a bit like mountaineering – never look down.” – Edmund Hillary

18) “It is not the mountain we conquer but ourselves.” – Edmund Hillary

19) “I like the mountains because they make me feel small. They help me sort out what’s important in life.” – Mark Obmascik

20) “Mountains are earth’s undecaying monuments.” – Nathaniel Hawthorne

21) “The climb speaks to our character, but the view, I think, to our souls.” – Lori Lansens

22) “Mountains know secrets we need to learn. That it might take time, it might be hard, but if you just hold on long enough, you will find the strength to rise up.” – Tyler Knott

23) “Everyone wants to live on top of the mountain, but all the happiness and growth occurs while you’re climbing it.” – Andy Rooney

24) “Mountains are like the great equalizer. It doesn’t matter who anyone is or what they do.” – Jimmy Chin

25) “Because in the end, you won’t remember the time you spent working in the office or mowing your lawn. Climb that goddamn mountain.” – Jack Kerouac

26) “The summit is what drives us, but the climb itself is what matters.” – Conrad Anker

27) “You won’t find reasonable men at the top of tall mountains” – Hunter S Thompson

28) “There’s no glory in climbing a mountain if all you want to do is to get to the top. It’s experiencing the climb itself – in all its moments of revelation, heartbreak, and fatigue – that has to be the goal.” – Karyn Kusama

29) “What are men to rocks and mountains?” – Jane Austen

30) “The choices we make lead up to actual experiences. It is one thing to decide to climb a mountain. It is quite another to be on top of it.” – Herbert A. Simon

