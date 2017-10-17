Black Diamond Venom Ice Axe | Review - Mpora

Share

Mountaineering & Expeditions

Black Diamond Venom Ice Axe | Review

The Venom is an all purpose ice axe, suited to whatever you get up to on the mountain

Ice axes aren’t just for ice climbers – anyone venturing into high alpine environments in winter will benefit from having one of these and knowing how to use it. Whether you’re ski touring, mountaineering, or even just hiking on a glacier, you’ll appreciate the extra stability and security that carrying an axe can give you, and knowing the proper technique for an ice axe arrest is an essential mountain safety skill.

Black Diamond is the phoenix that rose from the ashes of Chouinard Equipment, the climbing hardware company started by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia. Having moved from California to Utah, where they have the Rocky Mountains on their doorstep, they have gone from strength to strength. Black Diamond now produce a whole range of outdoor gear, including head torches, clothing and even skis, but they’re still probably best known for their high-quality hardware.

“If you’re after an all-purpose ice axe that’s strong, lightweight and versatile, then the Venom is the one to go for…”

The Venom Ice Axe is a great example. Rather than aim this at ice climbing experts, they’ve built this with the general mountain lover in mind. They say it’s ideal for “technical ski mountaineering missions, classic glacier routes and moderate snow climbs with short cruxes”.

The head on is made out of stainless steel, with a decent-sized adze. The pick shown here is a “Mountain Classic”, but this can be unscrewed and replaced by any Black Diamond pick, should you want something more ice-climbing specific. The shaft has a slight asymmetric angle and features an adjustable “FlickLock” pommel which will give you a second grip when you’re climbing.

Black Diamond Venom Ice Axe: Sounds like three heavy metal bands. Actually a solid multi-purpose bit of climbing gear . Photo: Chris Johnson.
The head of the Venom is stainless steel, which isn't going to let you down when the going gets tough. Photo: Chris Johnson.
The aluminium shaft helps keep the weight down. Photo: Chris Johnson.

This isn’t the lightest axe in Black Diamond’s range, but it’s certainly not the heaviest either. The aluminium shaft helps keep the weight reasonable, and certainly when we were carrying this around in a pack full of splitboarding gear (collapsible poles, skins, a water bottle etc.) the 514g was the least of our worries, weight-wise.

If you’re primarily looking for a pair of axes to tackle ice climbs, you might want to look elsewhere – Black Diamond’s own Cobra, Fuel or Viper models would probably suit your needs better for starters. But if you’re after an all-purpose ice axe that’s strong, lightweight and versatile, then the Venom is the one to go for.

Black Diamond Venom Ice Axe

Share

Topics:

Outdoor 100 Winter 2017

Related Articles

Skiing

Lowe Alpine Descent 35 Backpack | Review

Designed for freeride skiing and snowboarding, the Descent by Lowe Alpine is made by people who really understand the mountains

Lowe Alpine Descent 35 Backpack | Review
Snowboarding

The North Face Fuse Brigandine Bib Pants | Review

When the backcountry gets really hostile, you'll be glad to have these excellent trousers from The North Face

The North Face Fuse Brigandine Bib Pants | Review
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Suunto Spartan Ultra Smartwatch | Review

Wearable tech has never looked so good

Suunto Spartan Ultra Smartwatch | Review
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Rab Alpha Flash Jacket | Review

This is a mid-layer reinvented for tomorrow

Rab Alpha Flash Jacket | Review
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Zamberlan 1000 Baltoro GTX Walking Boots | Review

If you enjoy hiking on challenging scree and scrambling across rocky terrain, you'll love the Baltoro GTX

Zamberlan 1000 Baltoro GTX Walking Boots | Review
Mountaineering & Expeditions

The Venom is an all purpose ice axe, suited to whatever you get up to on the mountain Ice axes aren’t just for ice climbers...

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production