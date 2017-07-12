Screenshot: ‘It’s Calling’ (Lowe Alpine) via Vimeo.

Some things in life can’t fail to inspire you. Take those cat posters, for example. The cat posters where cats hang from washing lines beneath words; words that say “HANG IN THERE, BUDDY.”

Yeah, those posters have got us through some pretty dark times.

Anyway, other things that tend to inspire us, putting those cat posters to one side for a moment, are epic short films about the great outdoors. Step into the light: ‘It’s Calling’, from Lowe Alpine and LightShed Productions. It’s a three and a half minute edit that’s virtually guaranteed to make you fall in love with adventure all over again. And the good news is, you can watch it below.

Directed by Jen Randall, ‘It’s Calling’ is a lovely celebration of people who use Lowe Alpine packs when exploring the mountains. Looking at the bigger picture, the short film is also part of Lowe Alpine’s 50th year celebrations. Founded in 1967, Lowe Alpine has been answering the call of the mountains for five whole decades now and, let’s be honest, have been doing a damn fine job of it. Here’s to the next 50.

It’s Calling from Lowe Alpine on Vimeo.

