Mountaineering for Beginners | How to Swap the Stresses of the City for a Life in the Mountains - Mpora

I’m the oldest in our group at 41, and the only English person —though this is good for improving my French and everyone else speaks brilliant English, including our guide Mimi. Joining me on the course are Florian and Julia, two air traffic controllers, Fanny and Aurélien, both nurses and also from Paris, as well as engineers Olivier, Marie and Guillaume. We are all like-minded people who enjoy the mountains and are hungry for more.

In the four days leading up to this ascent, Mimi had taught us a raft of mountaineering skills, first taking us up the Aiguille Rouge for lessons in how to stop yourself falling down a steep snowy slope (make like a spider) and how to rope 3m together to climb on rocky terrain (the premise being that if someone falls, you are ready to catch them by sending your weight the other way and arresting their fall). On the second day we went up on the Mer de Glace, to learn how and when to use an ice axe and crampons, how to rope 5m together to walk on a glacier, how to abseil out of crevasses and much more.

I spend all winter skiing, and the past few seasons I’ve started to get seriously into ski touring. And I wanted to learn how to do this stuff properly. I’ve been given the kit to use before, but not learned how to use it properly nor what to do if the worst happens — for example falling into a crevasse — so I’ve lapped up every bit of the four-day crash course, even that crevasse moment (once I’d got out and my heart rate had returned to normal). It’s all part of the journey, right?

Six years ago, life was so different. I lived in London, commuting on my road bike seven traffic-sodden miles each day to work as a news editor on a weekly magazine. Slowly but surely a combination of deadlines, ill health, personal stress and growing depression, anxiety and insomnia broke me.