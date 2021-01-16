Climbing K2 In Winter | Nirmal Purja And His Team Make Mountaineering History - Mpora

Climbing K2 In Winter | Nirmal Purja And His Team Make Mountaineering History

A massive congratulations from Mpora to Nirmal “Nims” Purja, and his team, who have made the seemingly impossible very much possible; cementing their place in mountaineering history and becoming the first people to summit K2 in winter. As Nims put it in his social media message, this is “history made for mankind, history made for for Nepal.”

The summit was made at 17:00 hrs local time. Along the way, Nims crew teamed up with Mingma G and a member from the SST.

 

The former Gurkha had his sights set on scaling the 8,000-plus metre peak in winter for some time. Speaking with us before his climb, in December, he said, “There is always fear, but it’s how you manage those fears. It’s about you controlling the fear, rather than the fear controlling you. That is the mindset I have.”

“There is always fear, but it’s how you manage those fears. It’s about you controlling the fear, rather than the fear controlling you. That is the mindset I have”

The Nepalese mountain climber isn’t a stranger to the spotlight. Last year, he summited all 14 of the highest mountains in the world in a total of six months and six days; obliterating the previous record, which was just shy of eight years.

World Record | Nirmal ‘Nims’ Purja Climbs 14 of the World’s Highest Peaks In Just 7 Months

This moment of mountain climbing history involved the team waiting 10m below the summit to form a group to climb up. They reportedly sang the Nepalese National Anthem together as they did so. Every person on K2 during this climb has been part of history, and have achieved something that many thought couldn’t be done.

A huge well done to everyone who took part. Once again, Nirmal “Nims” Purja has surpassed expectations and made the impossible possible.

