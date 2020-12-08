Nirmal Purja | Record-Breaking Mountaineer Seeks To Become First To Summit K2 In Winter - Mpora

Share

Mountaineering & Expeditions

Nirmal Purja | Record-Breaking Mountaineer Seeks To Become First To Summit K2 In Winter

Superhuman Osprey athlete Nirmal Purja will once again attempt to make the impossible possible as he strives to conquer K2 in winter

They say lightning never strikes the same place twice, but Nirmal ‘Nims’ Purja is seeking to put that saying to bed as he looks to make history once again by facing his toughest challenge yet; K2 in Winter. Last year, the mountaineering expert lived out Project Possible, in which he summited the world’s 14 highest mountains in six months and six days (shattering the previous record, which was just shy of eight years).

This year he is planning something even more tantalising as he gears up to take on a feat regarded by many as one of the most impossible mountaineering challenges of all time – a feat that still remains unaccomplished. The gargantuan 8,611 metre K2, which is statistically the second most dangerous mountain in the world as well as the second highest, remains the only 8,000 metre peak unclimbed during the winter season. Nirmal Purja MBE is looking to change that.

K2 has a notorious reputation amongst the climbing community and is feared by many. In winter, K2 is one of the world’s deadliest places – with winds reaching hurricane force, air temps plummeting to -65 degrees, and extremely low barometric pressure.

One small mistake on this climb could be catastrophic.

K2, the world’s second highest mountain. Photo via Getty Images.

It’s a challenge that the former Ghurka soldier is very much anticipating as he looks ahead to the monumental moment, “I’m thrilled and grateful to once again be partnering with Osprey for my upcoming K2 Winter project. The whole team at Osprey Europe has been incredibly supportive throughout climbing my journey so far, and I’ll be representing them with pride on my next big mountaineering expedition. Making the Impossible Possible together.”

“I’ll be representing them with pride on my next big mountaineering expedition. Making the Impossible Possible together.”

The severity of a challenge like this requires you to have the best gear in the business, and as Nirmal prepares to make his journey to Pakistan, it bodes well that he will be equipped with Osprey’s excellent Transporter pack – an expedition-style pack that features highly durable and water-resistant materials.

Gary Burnand, Head of Marketing at Osprey Europe, adds: “Last year we saw climbing history rewritten by Nimsdai. Now once more, we are proud to support the superhuman mountaineer on his toughest challenge yet: K2 Winter. This climb is one of the greatest mountaineering challenges, and only Nimsdai, with his sheer determination, mental and physical strength can master the impossible once more.

Osprey Ambassador Nirmal Purja’s attempt to become the conqueror of K2 in the Winter will no doubt be a treacherous journey, and we at Mpora wish him godspeed on his impossible possible journey.

For more information on K2 Winter, visit the Osprey Website.

You May Also Like

World Record | Nirmal ‘Nims’ Purja Climbs 14 of the World’s Highest Peaks In Just 7 Months

Breathtaking | New Film Tells Story Of Climbing K2 Without Oxygen

Share

Topics:

Adventure article news

Related Articles

Mountaineering & Expeditions

Mount Everest | New Height Announced

The highest mountain in the world has, officially speaking, just hit new heights

What Is The New Height Of Mount Everest? | Highest Mountain In The World Gets Higher
Travel

Football Pitches | The Best In The World

Where a dive could see you sent off... the side of a mountain, the beautiful game just got even more beautiful

The Most Breathtaking Football Pitches In The World | From Bhutan To Greenland
Gear

Competition | Win Yourself A SOG Tool

This seriously tough, seriously good, highly functional stainless steel SOG tool could be yours

Competition | Win A SOG PowerLock Tool For Your Next Outdoor Adventure
Mountain Biking

The Ridgeline | Gee Atherton Sends It

"This is probably the most impressive thing I've ever seen Gee do on a bike"

The Ridgeline | This Gee Atherton Footage Is An Absolute Must Watch
The Environment

The Case For Plastic? | Don't Believe The Propaganda

Online retailer becomes 99% plastic free and takes a stand against those championing plastics

The Case For Plastic? | Why You Shouldn't Swallow The Propaganda
Surfing

Connected By Water | The Big Wave Safety Push

How big wave surfing bounced back from a tragic incident in 2011

Connected By Water | The Story Behind The Big Wave Safety Movement
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production