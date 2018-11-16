Pik Pobeda | What Does It Take To Climb The Northern Hemisphere's Coldest Mountain? - Mpora

Pik Pobeda | What Does It Take To Climb The Northern Hemisphere’s Coldest Mountain?

In The North Face's epic new film, Tamara Lunger and Simone Moro face some brutal temperatures

Think about it. What is the coldest you’ve ever been? Where were you, and what were you doing when you just stopped in your tracks that time and said (out loud) “Jesus f*cking Christ. It’s freezing. Jesus. F*cking. Christ. I’m so cold. Jesus. Jesus. Jesus. Sweet baby Jesus. Everything hurts, and I genuinely think I might be dying.” Come on. Think back. Take a trip down memory lane.

Chances are, you weren’t climbing Siberia’s Pik Pobeda – the coldest mountain in the Northern Hemisphere. Maybe you were, but probably not.

Pictured: Two adventurers and an R2-D2 prototype. Credit: The North Face.

The North Face’s new film will make you reassess the very meaning of being cold. It features alpinists Tamara Lunger and Simone Moro as they travel deep into the frosty winter heart of Siberia, in a bid to summit the 3,003m-high Pik Pobeda. As well as the mother of all road trips to even get there, along the way the pair have to battle temperatures as low as -40°C at base camp. Just imagine that for a brief moment. -40°C. Madness. Actual madness.

We don’t want to give away the whole farm here, so why not take this opportunity to find somewhere quiet for 10 minutes; somewhere you can fully immerse yourself in one extraordinarily epic adventure. Welcome to hell. Welcome to (one extremely cold version of) hell. We’re off to cuddle a radiator.

Pictured: When the heat death of the universe comes, this van will be all that remains. Credit: The North Face.
“Mock, yeah, ing, yeah, bird, yeah, yeah , yeah, mocking bird don’t everybody have you heard. She’s gonna buy me a mocking bird.” Credit: The North Face.
This will be on the album cover for the Mercury Prize Winner in 2019. You heard it here first. Credit: The North Face.

