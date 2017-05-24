Picture via Getty Images.

Four more bodies have been discovered on Everest, bringing the mountain’s death toll for the season up to 10. The climbers were found dead in their tent roughly 7,950 metres up, (at camp four). This discovery follows soon after the four deaths that occurred over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Ravi Kumar, aged 27, made it to the summit of Everest but died just hours later after descending to approximately 8,400 metres. He was one of four people who died on the mountain at the weekend. Others named include the American doctor Roland Yearwood and the Australian climber Francesco Marchetti.

The body of Ravi Kumar was spotted on Monday deep inside a 200-metre crevasse. The height where his body was found was well within what is known as the “death zone”; where oxygen levels plummet dramatically and the risk of getting altitude sickness increases significantly.

A rescue mission to retrieve Kumar’s body, reportedly being undertaken under great pressure from the Indian embassy in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, has been heavily criticised by Ang Tshering Sherpa, the chair of the Nepal Mountaineering Association. “It’s not just risky, it’s a most dangerous act to try to bring a frozen dead body from such a dangerous zone,” he said.