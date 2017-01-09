Want To Go On An Adventure But Not Sure You Can Do It? This Inspirational Documentary Will Change All That - Mpora

Want To Go On An Adventure But Not Sure You Can Do It? This Inspirational Documentary Will Change All That

“Fuelling the imagination and desire to abandon our comfort zone”

 

There’s nothing better than finding a brilliant new adventure series to sink your teeth into.

If you’re looking for a new destination to find decent adventure films, we suggest you look at the Shextreme Film Festival‘s archive. This yearly event, which takes place in Bristol, brings together amazing adventure films by women and featuring women to showcase them on a bigger platform.

Among the best films discovered at last year’s event was four part documentary The Space Outside, which walked away with the event’s first place trophy. Made by the brilliant people at Shimnix Films, this mini documentary series looks at what it means to leave your comfort zone and have a real adventure of your own.

All episodes in the series have a different theme leading you through the experience of having an adventure, with the first episode looking at the knowledge and inspiration that goes into embarking on an adventure and asking people who have had experience in leaving the comfortable behind, exactly what made them make the jump.

As you get to know the six different adventurers, including Ann Davies and Jacki Hill-Murphy, you can’t help but fall a little bit in love with these extraordinary women for the dangerous and crazy decisions they have made in the name of adventure. If you’re looking to be inspired yourself, it’s a great place to start.

“All women are brave given the right support and motivation” say the filmmakers behind the series. “The series equips you with vital knowledge, while fueling the imagination and desire to abandon our comfort zone – however temporarily. The rewards of which are beyond our knowing.”

From terrifying tales of being stalked by a polar for multiple days, to heart warming moments like phoning your baby brother from the top of Everest, this short twenty minute film captivated us with stories of achievements and experiences that don’t always reach the front page.

The crew are now funding to make the second episode in the series, which will be a guide to the practicalities of planning your very own adventure.

Watch the first episode in full below and follow this link to support the team into making episode two!

production