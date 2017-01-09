Want To Go On An Adventure But Not Sure You Can Do It? This Inspirational Documentary Will Change All That - Mpora

There’s nothing better than finding a brilliant new adventure series to sink your teeth into.

If you’re looking for a new destination to find decent adventure films, we suggest you look at the Shextreme Film Festival‘s archive. This yearly event, which takes place in Bristol, brings together amazing adventure films by women and featuring women to showcase them on a bigger platform.

Among the best films discovered at last year’s event was four part documentary The Space Outside, which walked away with the event’s first place trophy. Made by the brilliant people at Shimnix Films, this mini documentary series looks at what it means to leave your comfort zone and have a real adventure of your own.