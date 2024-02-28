WIN a Ski Holiday to Valais, Switzerland, Worth over £3,000! - Mpora

The Valais Region in the south-west of Switzerland is a winter paradise for skiing, and with 45 peaks over 4,000m its spectacular mountain surroundings are truly breathtaking.

The Valais has 34 ski resorts – most lying above 1500m. The possibilities are endless and snow is plentiful, due to the fact that Valais has the highest-altitude ski regions in Switzerland and can therefore offer a unique guarantee of snow on over 2,000km of pistes.

The ski resorts of Saas-Fee/Saastal, Nendaz-Veysonnaz, Region Dents du Midi and the Aletsch Arena are amongst some of the best in Valais. From the towering snowcapped mountains and six charming villages of the Region Dents du Midi, and beautiful car-free village of Saas-Fee, perched at 1,800m, to the majestic Aletsch Glacier and Nendaz-Veysonnaz’s access to Les 4 Vallées’ 410km of pistes, there is something to suit every kind of snow lover.

Not to mention a warm welcome, fantastic local cuisine to sample, great accommodation options and loads of activities off the slopes, such as glacier trekking, snowshoeing, scenic viewpoints, ziplining and more.

Champery Village Region Dents du Midi. Photo: JB Bieuville

The Prize

Itching to grab your skis and head to Valais? The lucky winner of this competition will receive a six-night holiday to Valais for two people, including flights and Swiss Travel Passes for getting around.

You will be staying one night in both Saas-Fee/Saastal and the Aletsch Arena, and two nights in both Region Dents du Midi and Nendaz-Veysonnaz, in three*+ accommodation.

You will also receive two-day ski passes for Aletsch Arena and Nendaz-Veysonnaz, and one-day ski passes for Region Dents du Midi and Saas-Fee/Saastal.

