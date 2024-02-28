WIN a Ski Holiday to Valais, Switzerland, Worth over £3,000! - Mpora

Share

Mountaineering & Expeditions

WIN a Ski Holiday to Valais, Switzerland, Worth over £3,000!

We’ve teamed up with Valais/Wallis Promotion to give away a short ski break to this wonderful region. Enter now for your chance to win!

The Valais Region in the south-west of Switzerland is a winter paradise for skiing, and with 45 peaks over 4,000m its spectacular mountain surroundings are truly breathtaking.

The Valais has 34 ski resorts – most lying above 1500m. The possibilities are endless and snow is plentiful, due to the fact that Valais has the highest-altitude ski regions in Switzerland and can therefore offer a unique guarantee of snow on over 2,000km of pistes.

The ski resorts of Saas-Fee/Saastal, Nendaz-Veysonnaz, Region Dents du Midi and the Aletsch Arena are amongst some of the best in Valais. From the towering snowcapped mountains and six charming villages of the Region Dents du Midi, and beautiful car-free village of Saas-Fee, perched at 1,800m, to the majestic Aletsch Glacier and Nendaz-Veysonnaz’s access to Les 4 Vallées’ 410km of pistes, there is something to suit every kind of snow lover.

Not to mention a warm welcome, fantastic local cuisine to sample, great accommodation options and loads of activities off the slopes, such as glacier trekking, snowshoeing, scenic viewpoints, ziplining and more.

Champery Village Region Dents du Midi. Photo: JB Bieuville

The Prize

Itching to grab your skis and head to Valais? The lucky winner of this competition will receive a six-night holiday to Valais for two people, including flights and Swiss Travel Passes for getting around.

You will be staying one night in both Saas-Fee/Saastal and the Aletsch Arena, and two nights in both Region Dents du Midi and Nendaz-Veysonnaz, in three*+ accommodation.

You will also receive two-day ski passes for Aletsch Arena and Nendaz-Veysonnaz, and one-day ski passes for Region Dents du Midi and Saas-Fee/Saastal.

Head over to Snow Magazine to enter now!

ENTER HERE

Sponsored by

Share

Topics:

The Faces of the Valais Valais
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

production