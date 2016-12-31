Editor’s Letter | The Excess Issue – December 2016

It’s easy to get carried away over the festive period. Whether it’s drinking too much at parties, eating your own bodyweight in turkey and trimmings or overindulging in the orgy of consumerism that is Christmas shopping, there’s no doubt that this is the season of excess.

Our December issue has embraced this, looking at excess in the world of adventure sports from all different angles – the good, the bad and the decidedly ugly.

Ever thought of leaving your chalet host a 7,500 euro tip? Or hiring your kids a litter of puppies to play with while they’re on holiday – complete with their own doggy nanny to look after them? Or asking staff to turn a blind eye while you spend a week with identical twin prostitutes behind your wife’s back? Nope, neither have we. And yet as they told Ollie Peart, these are all of these are things that luxury chalet staff have actually experienced.