Mavic Adventures Part 7 | The Best of Mavic Adventures - Mpora

Whether you’re a snowboarder, a surfer, a mountain biker, a road cyclist or just someone who likes being outdoors; over the course of Mavic Adventures we’ve shown how you can most effectively use your DJI Mavic Pro to film the activity you love.

To round things off nicely, we’ve brought together some of our favourite highlights from each episode of the series into one epic showreel. Here’s hoping it inspires you to get out there and shoot your own stuff in the not-too distant future.

Remember to post your own Mavic clips using #MavicAdventures. We seriously can’t wait to see what you guys come up with. Until next time, happy flying!

Photo: Ed Blomfield

