Mavic Adventures Part 7 | The Best of Mavic Adventures - Mpora

Mavic Adventures Part 7 | The Best of Mavic Adventures

We're rounding the series off with one epic showreel...

Whether you’re a snowboarder, a surfer, a mountain biker, a road cyclist or just someone who likes being outdoors; over the course of Mavic Adventures we’ve shown how you can most effectively use your DJI Mavic Pro to film the activity you love.

To round things off nicely, we’ve brought together some of our favourite highlights from each episode of the series into one epic showreel. Here’s hoping it inspires you to get out there and shoot your own stuff in the not-too distant future.

Remember to post your own Mavic clips using #MavicAdventures. We seriously can’t wait to see what you guys come up with. Until next time, happy flying!

Photo: Ed Blomfield
Photo: Ed Blomfield

Buy a Mavic Pro direct from DJI here >>

Adventure Tech DJI Mavic

Snowboarding

Mavic Adventures Part 6 | How To Shoot Snowboarding With A Drone

Tips on capturing aerial shots of skiing, snowboarding and the mountain environment using the DJI Mavic Pro – including a tutorial on slow motion video...

Mavic Adventures Part 6 | How To Shoot Snowboarding With A Drone
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Mavic Adventures Part 5 | How To Shoot A Hike With A Drone

Tips on using the DJI Mavic Pro to capture a hike in the great outdoors, including a tutorial on the Point Of Interest and Gesture...

Mavic Adventures Part 5 | How To Shoot A Hike With A Drone
Road Cycling

Mavic Adventures Part 4 | How To Shoot Road Cycling With A Drone

Tips on capturing aerial shots of road cycling using the DJI Mavic Pro, including a tutorial on the Course Lock and Sport Mode functions.

Mavic Adventures Part 4 | How To Shoot Road Cycling With A Drone
Multi Sport

