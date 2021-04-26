How Young Muslim Women Are Changing Sport In England

Sisterhood FC

What’s happened in the last few weeks, with the European Super League, has shown people all over the world that the so-called “beautiful game” has been corrupted by money, greed, and a clear unhealthy infatuation with the men’s game. It’s evident more spotlight needs to go to the female game and wider cultural issues surrounding football.

Yasmin Abdullahi is the founder of Sisterhood FC, a London football club, in what she believes to be the first football team for Muslim women in the UK.

So, what made Yasmin want to create something like this in the first place? It comes down to the mass misrepresentation that the Muslim community has in football. Yasmin wants the creation of this football club to be an inspiration.

She says, “I went to a Muslim event a few years ago, and the reason I went was because my university was in the area. Since I was in New Cross, I was like I’ve been at this place for two years, and I don’t know anyone from my background, or that’s Muslim – I went in order to connect with girls that I could relate with. They asked me to introduce myself, and for me, it was so casual, I did not think I was saying anything crazy.”

Yasmin adds, “I was like, my name is Yasmin. I do education studies. Then I told them I was on the girl’s football team at Goldsmiths University. All those Muslim girls’ faces dropped. They gasped. They couldn’t believe what I was talking about. For me, it was seeing that shock in their faces. Whether it’s being a girl or even being Muslim, I did not care. Nobody can stop me from playing football or any sport for that matter. Seeing their faces so shocked and having them ask me to train or coach them was massive. Honestly, in that moment, I was like I can create my own team and do something for my community.”

The reaction she got from this moment was overwhelming for Yasmin, who was in total awe of the brands that were reaching out to her. She added, “I did not anticipate the reaction. I just thought I was doing something that was a little bit of fun with a few girls. If it wasn’t for covid, then our progress would’ve been out of this world because it got recognition so quickly, and it was hard for even me to accept. Before I knew it, I was getting recognised by Adidas, and they wanted to do a campaign. I had people messaging me to do documentaries, and I was like, what’s going on?”

“I started the team in 2018, and by 2019 we were already on the maps. Everyone sort of knew us, and the group was growing at a rate that I could not anticipate. I remember in January 2020, I had back-to-back meetings with these people that wanted to make stuff about us. I had Snapchat, Copa 90, and the BBC, all of these people I was having meetings with, and then the pandemic hit and covid meant we couldn’t meet up, so the rest of 2020 went quiet.”

The past few weeks have been eventful, to say the least, for Yasmin, with her club, Sisterhood FC, striking a sponsorship deal with Puma.

Working with top name brands like this enables the club to take their craft and message to the next level, and it means Sisterhood FC have longevity in the game and beyond.

Yasmin said, “I was like, alright, this is what I’ve been working for because I don’t have kits for the girls. I don’t have boots or football equipment for them. The way we play football is I find a park, and we just make goals with our belongings. It’s literally the epitome of grassroots. It doesn’t put people off. They still come and still think it’s amazing, and it’s not even at a level where it’s professional or whatever. So for me, when Puma was interested, I was like, that’s fine, but this is what I need from you guys, and they were like, no worries, we will help provide that for you.”

However, getting brands involved is only solving one crux. Changing football is a task out of Sisterhood FC’s hands – they need help from people in power, from the broadcast giants to the league officials. The respect has to be on the same level as it is for the men’s game.

Yasmin said, “It still makes me so sad that here we are in 2021, and you see these football shows that people like Chunkz and Yung Filly do, and you see them doing content on professional men players. There just isn’t the same level of respect for women who are pros. They don’t have that.”

She adds, “How is it fair? All they need is exposure and to be on the right platform. If they actually recognised women footballers, anyone for the Lionesses or anyone who plays for Chelsea and Liverpool, if they gave them the same level as exposure they do in the men’s game, then they will get women footballers to the level where they have mad followings and are able to reach more people. I was talking to Puma and was saying how is it fair. A company like Footasylum will work with Puma and get characters like Chunkz and Filly and use male footballers to make content for young kids. I keep thinking, how is it 2021, and we are yet to have the female version for that.”