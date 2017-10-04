Tickets for the Nitro Circus 2018 live tour are finally here! Travis Pastrana and the wildest show on the planet are back, and they’re bringing the Nitro Circus to the UK and Europe, and we’re absolutely frothing.

It only feels like five minutes since the Nitro World Games were beaming into living rooms around the world, but the Nitro Circus team are back for the You Got This tour.

Expect a non-stop riotous spectacle of gigantic jumps, ill-advised stunts, and a whole host of Never Been Done tricks as an all-star cast of action sports athletes hurl their bodies and often their unconventional forms of transport through the air for our pleasure.

Travis Pastrana told Mpora “With You Got This, I’m putting all of my best – and worst –

ideas into one huge show. Everything I’ve ever wanted to see live, we’re taking on the road. Expect bigger, brand-new ramps and even more ridiculous stunts. It’s going to be unreal. Look out, though. There might be a few rough landings.”

If you want to get your hands on some Nitro Circus tickets, then you’re in luck. Pre-sale opens on Wednesday 4th October 2017, with tickets going on general sale on Friday 6th October. Head over to NitroCircus.com to get your hands on tickets now, because they’re going to sell faster than a man in a bathtub on wheels, halfway down the Gigant-a-ramp.

“But Mpora,” we hear you cry, your phone flying across the room in excitement, “where can I see the Nitro Circus tour?” Fear not! Travis and the gang have a packed schedule which sees the Nitro Circus pitch up its tent in a whole bunch of places in Britain and Europe later in 2018.