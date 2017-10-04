How To Get Ticket for The Nitro Circus 2018 Tour - Mpora

Share

Multi Sport

How To Get Ticket for The Nitro Circus 2018 Tour

Dirt bikes, dare-devils, and danger... The Nitro Circus 2018 tour is going to be insane

Tickets for the Nitro Circus 2018 live tour are finally here! Travis Pastrana and the wildest show on the planet are back, and they’re bringing the Nitro Circus to the UK and Europe, and we’re absolutely frothing.

It only feels like five minutes since the Nitro World Games were beaming into living rooms around the world, but the Nitro Circus team are back for the You Got This tour.

Expect a non-stop riotous spectacle of gigantic jumps, ill-advised stunts, and a whole host of Never Been Done tricks as an all-star cast of action sports athletes hurl their bodies and often their unconventional forms of transport through the air for our pleasure.

Travis Pastrana told Mpora “With You Got This, I’m putting all of my best – and worst –
ideas into one huge show. Everything I’ve ever wanted to see live, we’re taking on the road. Expect bigger, brand-new ramps and even more ridiculous stunts. It’s going to be unreal. Look out, though. There might be a few rough landings.”

If you want to get your hands on some Nitro Circus tickets, then you’re in luck. Pre-sale opens on Wednesday 4th October 2017, with tickets going on general sale on Friday 6th October. Head over to NitroCircus.com to get your hands on tickets now, because they’re going to sell faster than a man in a bathtub on wheels, halfway down the Gigant-a-ramp.

‘I Want to See Something That’s Never Been Done’ | The Travis Pastrana Interview

“But Mpora,” we hear you cry, your phone flying across the room in excitement, “where can I see the Nitro Circus tour?” Fear not! Travis and the gang have a packed schedule which sees the Nitro Circus pitch up its tent in a whole bunch of places in Britain and Europe later in 2018.

Things get off to a riotous start at the Birmingham Barclaycard NIA on 19th November, and the non-stop action continues around Britain for the next 10 days before hitting up Europe.

The Nitro Circus 2018 UK Tour Dates

Monday 19th November – Birmingham Barclaycard NIA
Tuesday 20th November- Birmingham Barclaycard NIA
Wednesday 21st November Glasgow Hydro
Thursday 22nd November – Manchester MEN Arena
Friday 23rd November London O2
Saturday 24th November – London 02

The Nitro Circus 2018 European Tour Dates

Tuesday 27t November – Stockholm Tele 2
Friday 30th November – Paris AHA (Bercy)
Saturday 1st December – PAris AHA (Bercy)
Tuesday 4th December – Munich Olympiahalle
Thursday 6th December – Zurich Hallenstadion
Friday 7th December – Zurich Hallenstadion
Saturday 8th December – Mannheim SAP Arena
Sunday 9th December – Antwerp Sportspalais

Share

Topics:

Action Sports

Related Articles

Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Win | Super-Limited Edition Fjallraven Brattland Sweater Up For Grabs

The Swedish brand is producing just over 100 of these hand-made jumpers

Win | Super-Limited Edition Fjallraven Brattland Sweater Up For Grabs
Travel

Top Ten | Essential Equipment For Backpacking and Adventure Travel

From cameras to backpacks, ponchos and even a guitar, here are ten bits of backpacking gear you shouldn't be without when you travel

Backpacking Gear | 10 of the Best Bits of Adventure Travel Kit
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Tragedy In Yosemite | British Climber Killed On El Capitan While Celebrating Wedding Anniversary

Andrew Foster, from Wales, was killed after a slab 40 metres tall and 19 metres wide fell from El Capitan.

Tragedy In Yosemite | British Climber Killed On El Capitan While Celebrating Wedding Anniversary
Photography

Live Action | See The Live Launch of The New GoPro Products Live On Mpora Today

Watch the live launch of the latest GoPro camera

New GoPro Action Camera Launched, Live On Mpora
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Gear Guide | Choosing The Right Knife For Your Outdoor Adventure In The UK

Looking to get a bushcraft knife for your outdoor adventures? Do some reading first.

Gear Guide | Choosing The Right Knife For Your Outdoor Adventure In The UK
Windsurfing, Kitesurfing & Sailing

7 Of The Best Water Sports Destinations in Northern Italy

The best places to go windsurfing, kayaking and kitesurfing in northern Italy

7 Of The Best Water Sports Destinations in Northern Italy
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production