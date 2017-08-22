An Outsiders' Guide To Blagging Conversations About Action Sports - Mpora

FAKE IT ‘TIL YOU MAKE IT

Feel like the language of action sports is leaving you behind? Want to fake your way through a conversation with a skater? Can’t quite crack that BMX clique?

You’re in luck. Here’s your guide to the most commonly used and useful phraseology in action sports. Gnarly!

A

Armpit

[pron. ahrm.pit]

Noun. Derisory term used for an unpopular or out of favour skater.

Use: Don’t hang with Gillian, she’s an armpit.

B

Bush Honey

[pron. buhsh hu.nee]

Adjective. In lieu of the appropriate facilities, the activity of using a makeshift toilet.

Use: What’s Simon doing in the trees? He’s looking for some Bush Honey.

SEARCHING FOR SOME BUSH HONEY?

Butter Hump

[pron. buht-er huhmp]

Noun. Poor, unsitable,or badly maintained terrain.

Use: Conditions were terrible. There were Butter Humps for days, son.

C

Candy Crush

[pron. kan.dee kurhsh]

Verb. The female equivalent of a Nut Stutter.

Use: Anna Candy Crushed on that rail when she missed that varial.

Chub Rub

[pron. chuhn ruhb]

Noun. Wax used to lubricate skis or a snowboard, that’s designed specifically for warmer conditions (e.g. spring skiing).

Use: If you’re skiing in April, you’ll need to get some chub rub on your sticks.