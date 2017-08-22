An Outsiders' Guide To Blagging Conversations About Action Sports - Mpora

Feel like the language of action sports is leaving you behind? Want to fake your way through a conversation with a skater? Can’t quite crack that BMX clique?
You’re in luck. Here’s your guide to the most commonly used and useful phraseology in action sports. Gnarly!
A
Armpit
[pron. ahrm.pit]
Noun. Derisory term used for an unpopular or out of favour skater.
Use: Don’t hang with Gillian, she’s an armpit.
B
Bush Honey
[pron. buhsh hu.nee]
Adjective. In lieu of the appropriate facilities, the activity of using a makeshift toilet.
Use: What’s Simon doing in the trees? He’s looking for some Bush Honey.
Butter Hump
[pron. buht-er huhmp]
Noun. Poor, unsitable,or badly maintained terrain.
Use: Conditions were terrible. There were Butter Humps for days, son.
C
Candy Crush
[pron. kan.dee kurhsh]
Verb. The female equivalent of a Nut Stutter.
Use: Anna Candy Crushed on that rail when she missed that varial.
Chub Rub
[pron. chuhn ruhb]
Noun. Wax used to lubricate skis or a snowboard, that’s designed specifically for warmer conditions (e.g. spring skiing).
Use: If you’re skiing in April, you’ll need to get some chub rub on your sticks.
