Privacy Statement - Mpora

Privacy Policy

What is the Privacy Policy

This Privacy Policy (the ‘Policy’) forms part of the Terms and Conditions for the access and use of this Website (the ‘Terms’) and should be read in conjunction with the Terms. Your access and use of this Website and any information you provide on the Website remains subject to the terms of this Policy and to our Terms. This Policy may be updated from time to time and you should read it each time you use this Website to ensure that you are happy with it. If you do not accept the contents of this Policy and the Terms then please do not use this Website. By visiting this Website, you are accepting and consenting to the practices described in this policy, terms and cookie policy.

WE RECOGNISE THAT YOU VALUE YOUR PRIVACY.

This Policy provides information about the use and disclosure of personally identifiable information collected about you on the Website. We are committed to ensuring that your privacy is protected.

Minimum Age

The minimum age for members is 13. Please do not try to become a member if you are younger than 13. If you are under 13 and have joined we will delete your information as soon as possible after learning this. Please advise us if you believe we have personal information relating to a person younger than 13.

PARENTS’ PERMISSION

Minors 13 years or older must ask their parents’ permission before providing personal information to us on the internet. Personal information placed on the Website will, subject to any privacy preferences set by you, be available on the internet.

Scope of the Policy

You acknowledge that any personal details and material (videos, images, or other content) posted by you on the Website is published material and ceases to be private; such material is not considered to be personally identifiable information and is therefore not subject to this Policy.

LIMITED EFFECT OF PRIVACY POLICY

This Policy only applies to this Website and our other Websites, but not to any external websites or other organisations, companies, individuals to which we provide links or any advertisers or merchants who use our Website. It does not apply to those external websites, applications, and entities which we do not control.

PURPOSE OF THE POLICY

This Policy is concerned with governing the type of information and the manner in which we collect and store personal information about you and your use of the Website, the way that we use such information and the circumstances in which we will disclose information about you.

Information Collection by us

YOUR REGISTRATION WITH MPORA

In order to register an account with us, you need to provide us with certain personally identifiable information (including your name, surname, date of birth, sex, email address, mobile phone number, IP address, country, address and postcode, sports interests, your activity on the Website (for website improvement purposes) and a profile image). We also ask you whether we can contact you with offers from us (and others) and in what ways we can communicate with you. You warrant that the personal information which you are required to provide when you register with us is true, accurate, current and complete in all respects. If any of the information you have provided to us changes, for example if you change your email address or name, or if you wish to cancel your registration, please email your new details to admin.mpora.com.

YOUR PARTICIPATION IN OUR ACTIVITIES

Once you are registered with us, you can participate in various activities on our Website, including, but not limited to posting messages in our forums or the video comments section, creating blogs, uploading pictures and/or videos, posting material on your profile, participating in surveys, entering competitions and taking advantage of promotions, subscribing to newsletters or other mailing lists.

OPTING IN AND OPTING OUT

When you register with us, you will have the option of opting in to receive various email subscription newsletters. We may also wish to provide you with information about special features of our Website or any other service or products we think may be of interest to you. If you would rather not receive this information, please log into your Mpora profile and unselect the unwanted newsletter or follow instructions on the bottom of any newsletter(s) received to unsubscribe.

Our use of cookies and other information gathering technologies

WHY WE USE COOKIES

When you visit our Website, we may send you one or more cookies to make the Website easier to use. Cookies are small text files that we transfer to your computer’s hard drive through your Web browser to enable our systems to recognise your browser and to provide features such as automated login on your next visit. Cookies also enable us to personalise our content to your tastes based upon information that you have provided to us, such as an interest in a particular sport. Cookies in themselves do not contain any personal data, and can only be read and understood by the webserver that issued them.

IF YOU DON’T WANT THE COOKIES

You can set your browser so that it will not accept cookies, but some components of the Website may not function properly or efficiently if you cannot accept cookies.

RECORDING YOUR VISITS TO THE WEBSITE

When you visit our Website, our servers automatically record certain information that your web browser sends whenever it visits any sites. The information recorded will include your IP address, browser type, web request, URLs, domain names and other technical data.

OTHER RECORDING TECHNOLOGIES

We may also employ the use of other technologies to track the online usage pattern of our Users in our Website but such tracking will not be personally identifiable.

How we use your information

USING YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

If you register with us and submit any personally identifiable information to us, we will use your personal information to operate, maintain and provide you with the services and interactive functionality of our Website.

MEDIA YOU PROVIDE

Any pictures/and or videos that you provide to us for uploading may be redistributed through the internet and other media and may be viewed by the public.

POSTING YOUR INFORMATION ON THE WEBSITE

You can limit the spread of your personal information on the Website by opting out of the provision of some of your personal details. If you voluntarily disclose on the Website any personal information then this becomes publicly available and may be collected by others.

AGGREGATING THE PERSONAL INFORMATION WE RECEIVE

We may arrange with other websites and advertisers to share aggregate information and statistics for the purposes of monitoring usage of our Website to help us develop our Website and the services we offer. We may provide the aggregate information to third parties from time to time, but these statistics will not include personally identifiable information.

SALE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION

We will not sell your personal information to third parties without your consent; we will not use your email address or other personally identifiable information to send commercial or marketing messages without your consent or unless you have specifically opted in to a particular feature, for example, a newsletter.

NON-MARKETING AND ADMINISTRATIVE USAGE

We may use your personal information for non-marketing, administrative purposes.

LIMITING YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

You can control how you share your personal information on the Website by opting out of the provision of some personal details. Other details such as your full name, username, country, sex, sports interests and date of birth (if you opt in to this) will be publicly available. If you remove or limit personal details later these may continue to appear elsewhere. When you click on links you will go to other site(s) and we are not and cannot be responsible for those sites.

Protection of your information

OUR SECURITY

The internet is not a secure medium. We have, however, put in place various security procedures to help to protect your personal information. Protection technologies we use include industry recognised firewalls, browser certification, password protection and limited access to personal information.

CONFIDENTIALITY

We keep your personal information confidential. Our internal procedures cover the storage, access and disclosure of your information.

IMPERFECT SECURITY

We do not represent, warrant or guarantee the security of any information you transmit to us, and any transmission is carried out at your sole risk. Once we receive information we have our own security systems in place, but we do not represent or warrant or guarantee that such systems cannot be breached. Although we will take steps to protect your personal details and you have some options to limit these no security measures are perfect and we cannot promise that only authorised people will access your personal information

BREACH OF SECURITY

If our security systems have been breached, then we will take appropriate steps to remedy this and to notify you of any breach.

Updating your details

If any of the details you have provided to us change, then it is your responsibility to inform us of any such changes.

Disclosure of information

SHARING OF YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

We may provide personally identifiable information and non-personally-identifiable information to our subsidiaries, affiliated companies, or other businesses or persons for the purpose of processing such information on our behalf. We require that these parties agree to process such information in compliance with our Policy, and we use reasonable efforts to limit their use of such information and to use other appropriate confidentiality and security measures.

ANONYMOUS ELEMENTS OF YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

We may share information that is not personally identifiable (such as anonymous User usage data) with interested third-parties to assist them in understanding the usage patterns for certain content, services, advertisements, promotions, and/or functionality on our Website.

WHEN WE MUST DISCLOSE YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

We will disclose your personal data, personally identifiable information and your User activity and any other details if we are requested to do so by law or by any regulatory or governmental authority or by any law enforcement agency, or upon receipt of a court order or summons or a legitimate request by a third party (for example, the police) in investigating illegal activities to provide information concerning your activities on our Website.

OTHER DISCLOSURE OF YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

We reserve the right to disclose information that we believe is appropriate or necessary to enforce our Terms, take precautions against liability, to investigate and defend ourselves against any third-party claims or allegations, to protect the security or integrity of our Website, and to protect our Users and our Users’ rights, property, or personal safety.

NO DISCLOSURE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION TO ADVERTISERS

We do not provide any personally identifiable information to any advertisers, merchants or other Users. If you engaged with any advertisers, merchants or other Users on the Website, for example, in the Marketplace, then the terms in this Policy are not applicable to such arrangements and you should find out what privacy policies such third parties have in place.

The data that we collect from you may be transferred to, and stored at, a destination outside the European Economic Area (“EEA”). It may also be processed by staff operating outside the EEA who works for us or for one of our suppliers. Such staff may be engaged in, amongst other things, the provision of support services. By submitting your personal data, you agree to this transfer, storing or processing. We will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your data is treated securely and in accordance with this Policy.

All information you provide to us is stored on our secure servers. Any payment transactions will be encrypted. Where we have given you (or where you have chosen) a password which enables you to access certain parts of our site, you are responsible for keeping this password confidential. Please do not share your password with anyone.

Unfortunately, the transmission of information via the internet is not completely secure. Although we will do our best to protect your personal data, we cannot guarantee the security of your data transmitted to our site; any transmission is at your own risk. Once we have received your information, we will use strict procedures and security features with a view to preventing unauthorised access.

Assignment of personal information on a sale, merger or liquidation of the Website

WHEN WE WILL PASS YOUR INFORMATION ON

We reserve the right to assign any data that we have collected about you to any third party purchaser. We may not be able to control how your personal information is treated, used or managed in the unlikely event that we become insolvent, subject to administration or enter receivership. In the event of a sale, transfer, reorganisation or other disposal, in whole or in part, your details may form part of the transferred business assets and as such may be shared with our advisors and any prospective purchasers and their advisors.

Changes to the Policy

CONSENT TO THE POLICY

By submitting your information, you consent to the use of that information as set out in the Policy. The Policy may be revised periodically and we will give you notice of the details of new policy.

CHANGES AND NOTICE

If we change our Policy we will post the changes on this page and may place notices on other pages of the Website. We will indicate at the top of this page the date the Policy was last amended.

Access to Personal Data

The capture, storage and use of your data is governed by the Data Protection Act 1998. This Act also gives you the right to access information held about you.

Should you wish to obtain a copy of any personal data we have about you, please email us at protectingyourprivacy@internetfusion.co.uk. We will provide you, with a readable copy of your personal data within 40 days of your request. The cost in most circumstances will be £10 per application. If the cost of processing your application is more than £10 we will notify you before proceeding.

PROOF OF IDENTITY

Before we provide you with a copy of any personal data we retain about you, we may ask for proof of your identity.

DISSATISFACTION WITH THE DATA

If you consider that the information that we have about you is incorrect, incomplete or inaccurate, you must inform us promptly, so that we can make the necessary amendments.

YOUR ENQUIRIES

If you have any queries regarding our Policy, please email your query to protectingyourprivacy@internetfusion.co.uk