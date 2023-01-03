The word legend gets thrown around quite a lot these days but, in certain cases, that word can still sometimes feel like something of an understatement; a way of unintentionally underselling genuine game-changers who led the way in their respective space. In the case of Ken Block, legend is a good starting point; a word to get things going before more eloquently put tributes arrive. When it comes to Block, who brought a huge numbers of eyeballs with him, it’s not unreasonable to ask whether action sports would be as big a business today if it wasn’t for the part he played along the way.

Block has left us too soon at the age of 55, after a tragic snowmobiling accident in Utah, but his legacy in the world of action sports will live on indefinitely. The co-founder of DC Shoes, and professional rally driver with the Hoonigan Racing Division (formerly known as the Monster World Rally Team), hit an elevated level of multi-sport impact that few can match. Viral videos, racking up millions and millions (and millions) of views became his bread and butter, and his far-reaching influence stretched out into skateboarding and snowboarding as well as, of course, motorsport. He was a man who helped to put adrenaline chasing and action sports on the mainstream’s radar.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite videos featuring the man himself. There’s the DC Shoes story, from his own perspective (age-restricted and only available on YouTube atm), a bunch of engine-revving petrolhead stuff, and even a wholesome edit where he goes off exploring the mountains with his dogs. Our thoughts go out to Ken Block’s friends and family at this very difficult time.