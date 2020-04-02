There will always be an element of risk involved in action sports. It’s part of the thrill, doing something difficult and/or dangerous and coming away unscathed. And anyway, if you have a reasonable amount of common sense, you can keep the risks to a minimum.

Unfortunately however, it seems that some thrill-seekers lack even the tiniest amount of common sense. And it’s when you get really stupid people doing dangerous sports that things go wrong. Really wrong.

“As unbelievable as they might sound, all of these stories are sadly true”

These ill-fated idiots’ all featured in the Darwin Awards. The ‘award’ is famously given out each year for the most stupid death, rewarding the person’s willingness to “remove themselves from the human gene pool,” and all entries are verified.

There are hundreds of stupid ways to die. The Darwin Awards are dedicated to documenting the best of them.

So as unbelievable as they might sound, all of these stories are sadly true…