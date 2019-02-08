Nothing is certain but death, taxes, and Mpora's Instagram being quite good
Managed to pick up every single germ there is, this week. All of them. Every last one. Turned my face into a big old snot-filled platypus. Thank a deity then for the oh-so soothing medicinal goodness of Instagram. Over the last few days, the fairly popular social media platform has been like sweet, sweet, Calpol administered straight into the eyeballs. Can’t recommend it enough.
