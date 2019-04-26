Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week These videos, man. You need to see these flipping, incredible, videos

We know, we know. We missed another round of ‘Top 5 videos of the week ‘ last Friday but that’s… that’s only because it was Good Friday and… well… we weren’t in… and… quite frankly… we just couldn’t be bothered to sit on our laptop at home, when the sun was shining, and compile a round-up of Instagram videos. Especially on what was, to all extents and purposes, our day off. We’ve done one for you this week though, and because we’ve had an extra week of content to choose from the quality of the roundup has been enhanced if anything. Truly, a superior product.

Get schooled up on the highest mountain in the world with this epic collection of Mount Everest facts

You're going to want to sell all your belongings, and put the money towards buying this caravan

If you hadn't already got yourself fully stoked on Audi Nines, this might just tip you over the edge

Roll up, roll up, roll up... it's the five best videos of the week

