Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

These videos, man. You need to see these flipping, incredible, videos

We know, we know. We missed another round of ‘Top 5 videos of the week‘ last Friday but that’s… that’s only because it was Good Friday and… well… we weren’t in… and… quite frankly… we just couldn’t be bothered to sit on our laptop at home, when the sun was shining, and compile a round-up of Instagram videos. Especially on what was, to all extents and purposes, our day off. We’ve done one for you this week though, and because we’ve had an extra week of content to choose from the quality of the roundup has been enhanced if anything. Truly, a superior product.

1) A Lesson In Bushcraft

2) Taaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaxi

3) Big ‘Trying And Failing To Leave The Office’ Vibes

4) Just Needs A Bit O’ Sellotape, That. No Bother

5) You Absolute Bloody Legend Mate

Share

Topics:

