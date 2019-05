Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week This week's video collection includes footage of a man splicing his DNA with a tree

It’s Friday afternoon. The office beers are out. We’ll cut right to it. Here’s this week’s five best videos from the Mpora Instagram . That’s it. No more intro needed. We’re done here.

Are you not entertained? Are. You. Not. Entertained?

Looks like the Anthill boys have done it again with another slice of MTB heaven

In his latest film, Danny Macaskill does some babysitting the only way he knows how

Get schooled up on the highest mountain in the world with this epic collection of Mount Everest facts

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.