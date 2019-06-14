Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week So that's how to make Vans...

So it’s looking extremely likely that we’ve got another floppy-haired blonde bombshell leading a developed country – brilliant. Thank god it’s Friday and we’ve got the beers on tap. This week wasn’t all about politics though. No, we’ve had plenty of videos flowing out of the Mpora Instagram to keep us distracted from what is now that dangerous world of international politics. Give these bangers a watch.

When it comes to the environment, Donald Trump's track record is genuinely dreadful

From street to summit, there's a lot of really good stuff to enjoy here

All of the highest mountains in the UK are in, you guessed it, Scotland

We still don't fully understand how the dude in video one still has kneecaps

Denmark's capital has got its very own "mountain," and it looks like good times guaranteed

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.