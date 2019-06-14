Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

So that's how to make Vans...

So it’s looking extremely likely that we’ve got another floppy-haired blonde bombshell leading a developed country – brilliant. Thank god it’s Friday and we’ve got the beers on tap. This week wasn’t all about politics though. No, we’ve had plenty of videos flowing out of the Mpora Instagram to keep us distracted from what is now that dangerous world of international politics. Give these bangers a watch.

1) Some Say he’s Still Falling

2) Us Leaving The Office In Around 78 Minutes

3) So that’s How They Do It

4) Queue Inspector Gadget Theme Tune

5) Bike heaven

