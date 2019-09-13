Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

If you like being entertained by video content, you've come to the right place

Cutting straight to the chase, here’s five of the best videos we’ve stuck out on the Mpora Instagram this week. There’s a man in the woods, with some hypnotic gyrating, a vertigo-inducing bit of chainsawing, some silliness with an axe, a time-travelling “bike” boy and an ambitious yet ultimately unsuccessful headstand. Watch them below.

1) Rhythm Is A Dancer

2) Try Not To Drop The Chainsaw

3) Err… Maybe Don’t Try This At Home

4) This Boy Is A Time Traveller

5) Paying Bills With The Skills

