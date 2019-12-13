Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week

Here's some videos that went down well on our Instagram this week

Anyone feeling festive today? No? Not feeling festive? Don’t blame you. Anyway, here’s hoping this week’s five best instagram videos give you a brief moment of escapism from the hellscape that the UK has voted to become. Over the last seven days, we’ve seen the greatest stairs in human history, an extremely well styled out ski fail, a sky trampoline, a man ice skating on sand and a highly slapstick mountain biking fail.

1) Good Stairs

2) Good Ski Fail

3) Good Trampoline

4) Good Beach

5) Good Mountain Biking Fail

Topics:

Best Instagram Videos video

