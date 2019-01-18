Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week - Mpora

Take a break from watching the UK's endgame, and enjoy these entertaining Instagram videos

Desperately trying to think of a news story to reference here. One that doesn’t start with ‘Br’ and end with ‘exit’.  But no. No. I’ve got nothing. Nada. Nichts. Nothing. Brexit is all there is now. All there will ever be. Brexit for breakfast. Brexit for lunch. Brexit for dinner. You and Brexit have become one, merged. Here’s this week’s best videos from the Mpora Instagram.

1) The Greatest Double Act In The History of Showbiz

2) Victor de Le Rue Proves He’s Alright At Snowboarding

3) Have Some of that Buzz Lightyear

4) Send It. Send It. Seeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeend It

5) Skiing On Trees Because Nothing Is Real

