Photo: Edgar Mueller, www.metanamorph.com

Town centres are pretty dull.

Even the most picturesque city centres like York, London and Bristol, noted for their pretty architecture, are still made up of grey concrete, shops and roads. When you put them next to the world’s caves, waterfalls and forests it’s pretty easy to see which is superior.

This is why street artists all over the world have started to add a little of nature’s exciting landscapes to boring city centres, using only chalk and a talented hand.

These masterpieces, spread out all over the world, are magic for another reason also. Unlike the real caves and rivers that they depict, when the rain comes, these illusions disappear forever!

Check out some of the craziest and best street illusions from all over the world…