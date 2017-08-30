20 Signs You Were Born To Travel The Globe - Mpora

20 Signs You Were Born To Travel The Globe
Every true traveller will instantly recognise most of these
30th August 2017
1) You have maps on your walls where less adventurous people have pictures
Photo: Getty
2) Your bookshelves are full of guide books
Photo: Shutterstock.com
3) Your passport never runs out of date, and is always full of stamps
Photo: Shutterstock
4) …And your suitcase is covered in stickers so you always find it at Baggage Reclaim
Photo: Shutterstock.com
5) You’ve sat in airport departure lounges
Photo: Shutterstock
6) …A lot of airport departure lounges
Photo: Shutterstock
7) …And more than your fair share of platform edges
Photo: Shutterstock.com
8) …Some nicer than others
Photo: Shutterstock.com
9) You know
that feeling when you arrive
Photo: Shutterstock.com
10) …But you also know, the real adventure lies in the journey
Photo Shutterstock
11) You know how to order beer in at least 6 languages
Photo: Shutterstock
12) You have a cabinet full of half-drank fire water from around the globe
Photo: wikimedia.org
13) …And you’ve survived the hangovers… just
14) You’re the person all of your friends go to when they want a festival tent
Photo: Wikipedia
15) …Although you don’t always want it back
Photo montage: crapgraffiti.com
16) All of your shampoo and shower gel is in tiny, airport friendly bottles
Photo: weiku.com
17) All of your maps are riddled with tiny pin holes
Photo: Shutterstock.com
