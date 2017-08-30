20 Signs You Were Born To Travel The Globe - Mpora

Share

Outsiders

20 Signs You Were Born To Travel The Globe

Every true traveller will instantly recognise most of these

1) You have maps on your walls where less adventurous people have pictures

Photo: Getty

2) Your bookshelves are full of guide books

Photo: Shutterstock.com

3) Your passport never runs out of date, and is always full of stamps

Photo: Shutterstock

4) …And your suitcase is covered in stickers so you always find it at Baggage Reclaim

Photo: Shutterstock.com

5) You’ve sat in airport departure lounges

Photo: Shutterstock

6) …A lot of airport departure lounges

Photo: Shutterstock

7) …And more than your fair share of platform edges

Photo: Shutterstock.com

8) …Some nicer than others

Photo: Shutterstock.com

9) You know that feeling when you arrive

Photo: Shutterstock.com

10) …But you also know, the real adventure lies in the journey

Photo Shutterstock 

11) You know how to order beer in at least 6 languages

Photo: Shutterstock

12) You have a cabinet full of half-drank fire water from around the globe

Photo: wikimedia.org

13) …And you’ve survived the hangovers… just

14) You’re the person all of your friends go to when they want a festival tent

Photo: Wikipedia

15) …Although you don’t always want it back

Photo montage: crapgraffiti.com

16) All of your shampoo and shower gel is in tiny, airport friendly bottles

Photo: weiku.com

17) All of your maps are riddled with tiny pin holes

Photo: Shutterstock.com 

18) You use a backpack almost as big as you for work

Photo: Shutterstock.com

19) …And everybody on your morning train hates you for it

Photo: Getty

20) …But it doesn’t matter, because when they’re watching Strictly, you’ll be here

Photo: Shutterstock.com

You may also like:

WARNING: This Short Film Will Make You Want To Hand In Your Notice, Clear Your Locker, And Hit The Road… Forever

This French Postman Proved That You Don’t Have To Travel A Long Way To Live Your Dreams

Share

Topics:

Action Dad awe inspiration list pride

Related Articles

The Cosmos

The Solar Eclipse | From Danny MacAskill in Skye to Skiing the Arctic Circle

“If I live a full life, there’ll still only be three chances to try and chase a photograph like this..."

When Action Sports Meets The Solar Eclipse | From Danny MacAskill in Skye to Skiing the Arctic Circle
The Cosmos

Best of the Solar Eclipse | Views From the International Space Station and Stunning Photography

Some of the most memorable images from the most-viewed solar eclipse of all time

Best of the Solar Eclipse | Views From the International Space Station and Stunning Photography
Travel

Adventure Destination Of The Week | Lake Windermere

A guide to Lake Windermere and the adventure sports available in the area

Lake Windermere | Adventure Travel Guide
Road Cycling

Cycling in Togo | The Kpalimé Cycling Project is Changing Children's Lives With Bicycles

"The best school children in Kpalimé are those who are part of our program..."

Cycling in Togo | The Kpalimé Cycling Project is Changing Children's Lives With Bicycles
Style

Surf Waggon | Volkswagen Are Relaunching Their Classic 1960s Camper Van

Volkswagen are relaunching their classic 1960s Camper Van, called the I.D Buzz

Volkswagen Are Relaunching Their Classic 1960s Camper Van
Amazing Animals

Team Cat or Team Pug? | How Two Guys Got a Pug and a Cat to Pay for Their Dream 1500km Hiking Trip Across Spain

"Some days we were just sat in the tent, looking out over the mountains with our pug and our cat..."

Team Cat or Team Pug? | How Two Guys Got a Pug and a Cat to Pay for Their Dream 1500km Hiking Trip Across Spain
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production