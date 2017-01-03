This Family Built A Glass Dome Over Their Arctic House So They Could Live Under The Northern Lights - Mpora

Many people claim to live the ‘off the grid’ lifestyle, yet few can say that they live it to the same extent as the Hjertefølger family.

This family of six, two parents and four children, live in a cob house in Arctic Norway, wrapped in a fancy greenhouse type structure called a ‘solar geodesic dome’, to protect them from the Arctic circle’s extreme elements.

In one of the most remote parts of the world, the six of them live on Norway’s Sandhornøya island, located over 1000km north of Oslo and in perfect view of the Northern Lights, where very few others have ever chosen to build their homes.