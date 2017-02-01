These Australians Built A Never-Ending Slip 'n' Slide Using Things You Could Find In Your Shed - Mpora

These Australians Built A Never-Ending Slip ‘n’ Slide Using Things You Could Find In Your Shed

This is how you celebrate a national holiday... Aussie style!

Australia. Aus-bloody-stralia. Straya! We love our Aussie cousins here at Mpora Towers. With their enjoyment of constant sunshine, good surf, passion for cold lager, barbecues, sporting prowess, and rotary washing lines. What’s not to love?

Australians also love Australia, and every year they celebrate this with a national holiday called Australia day. Imagine one of the Saints Days here in the UK, but with sunshine and fun.

What To Do In Australia While On A Gap Year

Daniel Jacob and his friends decided to take festivities to ingenious new heights using a motor, some black bin bags, a slice of semi-nudity, an inflatable unicorn, and a hose-pipe: staples of any classic Straya Day.

They used these components to make an eternal slip ‘n’ slide, capable of swinging those willing to risk grass-burns enough to give it a go around for as long as they could hold on. Maybe on the one afternoon when the sun shines in the UK this summer, we’ll build one ourselves.

