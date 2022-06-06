Stihl Timbersports are returning to the UK this year with their British Championship event for the first time in front of a live audience since 2019. What’s more, they’re marking the occasion with their first (ever) British Women’s Championship. Each year the top lumberjack athletes in Britain compete at the Stihl Timbersports Championship in various disciplines. This year’s inaugural female competitors are preparing to battle against each other in Stock Saw, Single Buck, and Underhand Chop.

Royal Three Countries Show in Malvern hosts this year’s event from 17th to 19th June, backdropping a home performance for Worcestershire’s own Dee Hardwick. The event will showcase athletes from every corner of Britain, many of whom have been sharpening their skills over the last year at training camps run by Stihl Timbersports.