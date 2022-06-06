The Return of the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS British Championship | Event Preview
The event sees the first ever STIHL TIMBERSPORTS British Women's competition taking place in front of a first live audience since 2019
Stihl Timbersports are returning to the UK this year with their British Championship event for the first time in front of a live audience since 2019. What’s more, they’re marking the occasion with their first (ever) British Women’s Championship. Each year the top lumberjack athletes in Britain compete at the Stihl Timbersports Championship in various disciplines. This year’s inaugural female competitors are preparing to battle against each other in Stock Saw, Single Buck, and Underhand Chop.
Royal Three Countries Show in Malvern hosts this year’s event from 17th to 19th June, backdropping a home performance for Worcestershire’s own Dee Hardwick. The event will showcase athletes from every corner of Britain, many of whom have been sharpening their skills over the last year at training camps run by Stihl Timbersports.
Opening the weekend of wood-chopping is the British Women’s Championship on the Friday, with the 2022 Stihl Timbersports British Championship and the British Rookie Championship (under 25s) being held on the Saturday and Sunday respectively. The top male Timbersports athletes in the country compete in six disciplines, the rookies four, with the overall winners being decided on points garnered across their day.
The weekend will see the top athletes chop and slice their way through logs in just seconds using a combination of axes, two-metre crosscut saws and high-powered chainsaws. The disciplines all require high levels of power, precision and endurance. Grab your tickets for the June 17th-19th event from the Royal Three Counties Show website while they’re still available.
