Watch: This Dude Just Made History By Landing The World's First Double Backflip On A Snowmobile - Mpora

Share

Outsiders

Watch: This Dude Just Made History By Landing The World’s First Double Backflip On A Snowmobile

Daniel Bodin just succeeded where everyone else has failed...

 

p-20170124-00278_news

Snowmobiles often don’t get the as much attention as other winter sports, but when someone does it well, it can be fucking cool to watch.

Daniel Bodin just proved once again, landing the first ever double backflip in the world and making history.

“The rush! It just can’t be described – nobody in this world can understand the feeling,” says Bodin. “I’ve nurtured the dream about nailing this trick more than two years.”

“I’ve focussed so hard on the double in the past months. Everything else was put on hold. Now I’m looking forward to X Games and a chance to ride the Freestyle and Best Trick competitions with an easy mind. I hope I still can surprise.”

Watch the awesome moment below:

 You May Also Like:

Every Mountain Bike Trail in the World On One Map!

This Map Tracks Sharks Around The World!

Share

Topics:

article

Related Articles

Outsiders

Against The Tide | How One Family Used The Sea To Fund Their Dream Life On The Road

William Thomson broke free when his original take on the tide chart took off

Book Of Tides | How William Thomson Used The Sea To Fund A Life On The Road
Outsiders

This Hilarious Instagram Account Follows An Amputated Foot's Adventures Around America

When Kristi Loyall lost her leg in a battle with cancer, she asked to keep it for a hilarious reason....

This Hilarious Instagram Account Follows An Amputated Foot's Adventures Around America
Outsiders

Starry Skies | This Family Built A Glass Dome Over Their Arctic House So They Could Live Under The Northern Lights

Think you know what 'off the grid' looks like? Think again...

This Family Built A Glass Dome Over Their Arctic House So They Could Live Under The Northern Lights
Basketball Shot
Outsiders

Dam Dunk | 'How Ridiculous' Make Basketball Shot From 593ft Up

A man called Derek just hit nothing but net from the top of the Mauvoisin Dam in Switzerland.

Must Watch: 'How Ridiculous' YouTube Channel Make Basketball Shot From Top Of 593ft Dam
Outsiders

Castles, UFOs And Private Jets: 23 Unbelievable Treehouses That Are Better Than Your Dream House

After reading this, you'll definitely want to quit your jobs and move to the wilderness

Castles, UFOs And Private Jets: 23 Unbelievable Treehouses That Are Better Than Your Dream House
Outsiders

Netflix And Thrill | 8 Adventure Documentaries On Netflix to Get Obsessed With This Autumn

The nights are getting colder, sometimes you can enjoy the outdoors while curled up on your sofa...

8 Adventure Documentaries On Netflix to Get Obsessed With This Autumn
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production