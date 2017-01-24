Watch: This Dude Just Made History By Landing The World's First Double Backflip On A Snowmobile - Mpora

Snowmobiles often don’t get the as much attention as other winter sports, but when someone does it well, it can be fucking cool to watch.

Daniel Bodin just proved once again, landing the first ever double backflip in the world and making history.

“The rush! It just can’t be described – nobody in this world can understand the feeling,” says Bodin. “I’ve nurtured the dream about nailing this trick more than two years.”

“I’ve focussed so hard on the double in the past months. Everything else was put on hold. Now I’m looking forward to X Games and a chance to ride the Freestyle and Best Trick competitions with an easy mind. I hope I still can surprise.”

Watch the awesome moment below: