Parkour

Damien Walters | The Best Parkour Videos From The British Stuntman

English parkour star and stuntman Damien Walters has some serious skill...

Damien Walters is a British parkour athlete and former gymnast who has become an internet sensation over the past 10 years.

Before that, Walters was part of the British team that won the Trampoline World Title in 2003, and took part in various elite tournaments before quitting in 2007 to focus on his work as a stuntman.

Walters went on to work in everything from ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’ to ‘Sherlock Holmes’ to ‘Captain America’, ‘Skyfall’, ‘Kick Ass’, which credited him as both a stunt double and assistant fight coordinator, and unsurprisingly the recent ‘Assassin’s Creed’ film.

What we’re more interested in though are the parkour videos the Englishman regularly uploads to YouTube. He’s racked up well over 155 million views, and when you watch some of his stuff you’ll realise why.

Hang and drop – Photo: Damien Walters

Damien Walters now runs his own gym, Derby City Gymnastics Club in Derby – imagine getting parkour classes from the man himself – and continues to make videos and work in films.

He’s crazy talented, he’s got his parkour techniques down to a tee and a hell of an imagination as well. Just take a look below…

Damien Walters vs. The AirTrick Mat – 4.8 million views

This is good. This is good to watch. Parkour UK doesn’t get much funner than this!

Teeterboard | Damien Walters – 841k views

Just a bunch of parkour stars testing out a teeterboard along with Damien Walters.

The First Hold & Release Bungee Jump | Damien Walters – 2.3 million views

This is another quick-hitter but every bit as badass as it sounds. Mad skills.

Extreme Skipping | Damien Walters – 172k views

Some of these skipping clips are absolutely badass. Skipping and parkour should be put together more often!

Damien Walters vs Formula E car – Blind Backflip – 159k views

Exactly what it says on the tin. Chaos.

Human Loop the Loop with Damien Walters

Heavily sponsored by Pepsi Max as it may be, it’s cool that this project got to happen. Watch Damien learn how to nail a Loop-the-Loop. This is impressive.

Walters Vs Russian Swing | Damien Walters – 2 million views

This is a quick hit but super cool. Don’t try at home. Obviously.

The Slip ‘n’ Slide | Damien Walters – 1.9 million views

This is less parkour and more a water slide. But damn, does it look fun.

Extreme Alarm Clock | Damien Walters – 189k views

We all know someone who wouldn’t get out of bed even if this did happen…

Last One – 1.2 million views

“A common game played at the gym,” says Damien.

Vice-Versa. – Damien Walters Short Film – 1.5 million views

Damien made a short edit himself while he was filming ‘I am Number Four’. It’s quite weird. The camera work has aged. It still works.

Damien Walters Showreel 2007 – 4.3 million views

Forgive the retro fade in and this is a spectacular watch. Like watching young Danny MacAskill’s debut entry. And if you liked that, then here are some of the other showreels that helped Damien make his name world famous.

The showreels from 2009, 2010 and 2011 alone have over 68 million views alone…

Topics:

