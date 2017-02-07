Damien Walters is a British parkour athlete and former gymnast who has become an internet sensation over the past 10 years.

Before that, Walters was part of the British team that won the Trampoline World Title in 2003, and took part in various elite tournaments before quitting in 2007 to focus on his work as a stuntman.

Walters went on to work in everything from ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’ to ‘Sherlock Holmes’ to ‘Captain America’, ‘Skyfall’, ‘Kick Ass’, which credited him as both a stunt double and assistant fight coordinator, and unsurprisingly the recent ‘Assassin’s Creed’ film.

What we’re more interested in though are the parkour videos the Englishman regularly uploads to YouTube. He’s racked up well over 155 million views, and when you watch some of his stuff you’ll realise why.