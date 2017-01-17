Watch: This Seriously Adventurous Couple Just Spent A Night Camping On The Edge of A 833ft Chimney - Mpora

Watch: This Seriously Adventurous Couple Just Spent A Night Camping On The Edge of A 833ft Chimney

If you have a fear of heights, you might want to look away now...

Some people are scared of heights, being somewhere up high makes them feel wobbly, a bit sick and like their legs are made of jelly. Flavia Cernescu is definitely not one of these people. This professional stuntman (read: total madman) loves nothing more than hanging out in the clouds.

Previously he’s practiced parkour circus tricks on the top of a chimney with a friend, but now it seems that he’s found a special lady to take on a vertigo inducing camping trip on of a 833ft tall chimney.

Watch: These Two Romanian Dudes Perform Circus Tricks Up An 840-Foot High Chimney

From the look of his Instagram account, the two of them travel everywhere together and she seems to have no problem with climbing up to death dying heights and dangling off the side of buildings, hundreds of feet from, the ground. There really is someone out there for everyone!

Watch the video of their romantic sleepover below:

