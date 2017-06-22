£2000 Reward Offered for Identity of Cyclist Who Skipped Level Crossing - Mpora

Photo: Laughingcow, Twitter

Crimestoppers have launched a manhunt for a cyclist who jumped a level crossing – putting up a £2000 reward for anyone who can provide information which leads to his identification.

Now, first thing is first. There’s anti-cycling talk, and there’s anti-idiot talk, and we put this story firmly in the category of the latter.

This dude lifted his bike over train barriers and after a great struggle forced himself through those same barriers, just seconds before a speeding train flew past at North Sheen in Richmond upon Thames on 11 May.

WHO DOES THAT?

The cyclist managed to get across the train tracks safe in the end, with the train powering past and honking away while he stood and gave off, but not only did he risk his own life, Crimestoppers report that the train driver was left with “psychological trauma” as well.

They also added that commuters standing nearby for the event pleaded with the cyclist at the time, and begged with him just to wait until the train had passed.

We realise that this is the kind of story that can often cue a backlash against cyclists in general from the general public, for no good reason of course, so it’s important to highlight in this case that this plonker does not represent cyclists as a community, and nearly everyone would be in agreement that this guy should have been a bit more patient. Though we imagine telling our own audience this is very much preaching to the choir.

Seriously, what’s the rush? What are you so in a rush for that you can’t wait 30 seconds for a train to go past and would rather risk your life than be ever-so-slightly late for? This is some seriously questionable decision making.