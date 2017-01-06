Fisher-Price Have Made a Turbo Trainer for Three Year Olds… And We Want One - Mpora

Toy company Fisher-Price have just unveiled the toy to end all toys – a cycling turbo trainer designed for your three year old.
Here at Mpora, we see this as miraculous news. Imagine how stoked you would be as a three year old to bundle into your living room only to find that the spot usually reserved for regurgitating macaroni and cheese is now home to a shiny new bicycle that looks like something from Tron.
Sure, you’d have to find somewhere new to throw up that mac and cheese, but it’s a price worth paying to get your peddle on – and we can’t imagine any kid who owns this thing not falling in love with cycling for real in the future.
