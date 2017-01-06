Fisher-Price Have Made a Turbo Trainer for Three Year Olds… And We Want One - Mpora

Educational games, as we imagine you’re well aware, are the worst kinds of games, so we see this particular add-on as optional, though the educational games are stored on an app that comes with the bike which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Despite the learning though, it’s nice to know that Fisher-Price are still at it and innovating.

When I was about five years old, I walked down the stairs on Christmas Day to unwrap a Fisher-Price pirate ship with working cannons – working fucking cannons – and despite having lived through a few decades since then, that’s probably still the best moment of my life.

I’m not sure if that says more about the quality of the pirate ship or the quality of my life, but either way, I have somewhat of a soft spot for Fisher-Price. But I digress. This thing looks great. If you have a kid, go buy it and they’ll probably turn out to be Chris Froome.

Or maybe they’ll just live in your house and sponge off you until your 40. Hard to tell.