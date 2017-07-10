Screenshot via Facebook (Greg Goodman).

Things that are nice: buying your friend a croissant, helping an old lady cross the road, buying your friend a croissant (again). Things that are not nice: refusing to buy your friend a croissant, pushing an old lady into the road, and deliberately driving your car into a cyclist…before driving off into the distance without checking to see if they’re OK. Actually, we’ve thought about it and the croissant thing is nowhere as bad. Strike it from the record. This car into cyclist thing though = ultimate dick move.

The footage, filmed on Tennessee’s Natchez Trace Parkway, shows the horrifying moment cyclist Tyler Noe was driven off his bike. Tyler’s friend Greg Goodman, who filmed the incident and then uploaded it to Facebook, commented: “We had a witness behind us who said he has seen this same Volvo try to hit someone else last week. Tyler is at the hospital and doing ok. He is one TOUGH DUDE!”

If you happen to know the man or woman who appears to be deliberately driving their car into cyclists in the Tennessee area, be sure to contact the authorities as soon as possible. Nobody in their right mind wants to see this type of needless aggression towards other human beings. It’s stupid, dangerous, and potentially deadly. Be nice to each other, y’all.



