Tour de Hainan Chaos | The Moment Professional Road Cyclist Wang Xin Lost the Plot and Lashed Out at the Swiss Team - Mpora

Share

Road Cycling

Tour de Hainan Chaos | The Moment Professional Road Cyclist Wang Xin Lost the Plot and Lashed Out at the Swiss Team

The rider in question has received a serious ban, and it's not hard to see why...

Wang after kicking out at the Swiss Team member. Photo: YouTube Screenshot

Bizarre footage has emerged of a professional road cyclist attacking pretty much everyone in arm’s length after a stage of the UCI Tour of Hainan, because, well, this is a thing that seems to happen from time to time at the top level of road cycling.

Wang Xin, who rides for UCI Continental Team Keyi Look, decided to take on members of the Swiss National Team after stage seven of the tour in China after accusing their team car of causing him to crash.

Having already thrown a water bottle at the Swiss team car after the incident on-course, Wang then seized the chance to complete his sweet vengeance post-race, battering down one Swiss dude and kicking him on the ground, launching a water bottle at another and then grabbing a track pump from the boot of his car, presumably to use as a weapon.

While we do not know Wang personally, we do not imagine he is a cyclist known for his anger management skills. There’s something especially WWE about the choice to grab the track pump from the boot in particular.

Both Wang Xin and Team Keyi Look were ejected from the race on Monday after the shocking footage below emerged, and the Chinese Cycling Association (CCA) has also issued bans for Wang, several members of the Keyi Look team, and the team as a whole for “irrational violence.”

Wang pictured throwing a water bottle at the Swiss Car after the accident. Photo: Eurosport

Wang has been banned from all cycling for six months, cannot ride for a professional team for two years, and his team doctor Zhang Ya and masseuse Fan Yunlong have also received bans for their involvement. To be honest, a masseuse who can be moved to violence that easily probably isn’t in the right career path anyway. No chill.

On top of all this, the Team Keyi Look have been banned from entering any races whatsoever for the entirety of 2018, so all in all, it’s been an absolute disaster for them.

They probably set out on the Tour of Hainan hoping to make an impact, maybe impress a few sponsors and grab a podium or two. They finished with one banned rider, one banned doctor, one banned masseuse and their entire existence in complete and utter ruin.

Apparently Wang was angry not just because he claimed to have been knocked off his bike by the Swiss Team Car, but because he didn’t receive an apology afterwards. You see, Wang is all about good manners.

The Swiss manager Danilo Hondo meanwhile denied any wrongdoing, denied that there was any contact between the car and Wang, and said that his team did indeed try to apologise before Wang put on a black cape, bat-hat and turned into the vigilante warrior we all deserve right now, but not the one we need.

Wang and Team Keyi Look have apologised for the incident now, but at this point that’s kind of like batting your mate’s ice cream onto the ground, licking up the remains and then standing back to slap them in the face for good measure. We’re sure you probably would regret doing that in hindsight, but if there’s video footage, a) people are going to think you’ve lost the plot, and b) rightfully doubt the conviction of your repentance.

Thankfully the authorities were able to ‘deflate’ the situation before the track pump was put to use as a lethal weapon at least, and so all that was thrown in anger in the incident were Wang’s toys, far out of the pram.

Anyway, if you’re a bit of a sociopath and would like to see further examples of road cyclists fighting, then we would a) suggest getting help, and/or b) watching the videos below.

1995: Dehaes vs Pérez

2010: Rui Costa vs. Carlos Barreda:

2015: Gruzdev vs Zhupa

You May Also Like

When Road Cyclists Attack: The Craziest Fights Featuring Riled-Up Roadies

Addicted to Strava? | Viral Thread Shows Road Cyclist in Australia Lose the Plot After “Cyber Bully” Takes His KOM

Share

Topics:

Related Articles

Snowboarding

Overnight Shred | BMX YouTuber Snowboards At Indoor Ski Centre After Hiding At Closing Time

Does this video cross a line in pursuit of laughs, or is it all just fun and games?

YouTuber Ryan Taylor Snowboards (Badly) At Chill Factore After Hiding At Closing Time
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Off The Wall | How Taking Up Bouldering Changed The Way I Think

"Bouldering isn't just about the climbing. It's about the falls and, most importantly, how we respond to them."

How Taking Up Bouldering As A New Year's Resolution Changed The Way I Think
Mountain Biking

Frames of Mind | 7 Must-See Moments from Matt Jones' New Mountain Bike Video Epic

Including a fistful of MTB world firsts, two of which in particular we just can't stop watching...

Frames of Mind | 7 Must-See Moments from Matt Jones' New Mountain Bike Video Epic
Mountain Biking

Frames of Mind | Matt Jones Just Released One of the Most Creative Mountain Bike Edits We've Seen This Year

Mindblowing

Frames of Mind | Matt Jones Just Released One of the Most Creative Mountain Bike Edits We've Seen This Year
Skiing

Mountain Bike x Skis | We Went Ski Biking In The French Mountains

Is this unconventional snow activity a worthy alternative to more traditional winter sports?

We Went Ski Biking In The French Mountains And It Was Actually Surprising Fun
Skiing

Is Waxing Dead? | DPS Say Their Phantom Treatment Will “Forever Eliminate the Need for Waxing"

Wax on. Wax off. Wax on. Wax off. Well, not anymore... according to DPS

Is Waxing Dead? | DPS Say Their Phantom Treatment Will “Forever Eliminate the Need for Waxing"
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production