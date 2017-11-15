Wang after kicking out at the Swiss Team member. Photo: YouTube Screenshot

Bizarre footage has emerged of a professional road cyclist attacking pretty much everyone in arm’s length after a stage of the UCI Tour of Hainan, because, well, this is a thing that seems to happen from time to time at the top level of road cycling.

Wang Xin, who rides for UCI Continental Team Keyi Look, decided to take on members of the Swiss National Team after stage seven of the tour in China after accusing their team car of causing him to crash.

Having already thrown a water bottle at the Swiss team car after the incident on-course, Wang then seized the chance to complete his sweet vengeance post-race, battering down one Swiss dude and kicking him on the ground, launching a water bottle at another and then grabbing a track pump from the boot of his car, presumably to use as a weapon.

While we do not know Wang personally, we do not imagine he is a cyclist known for his anger management skills. There’s something especially WWE about the choice to grab the track pump from the boot in particular.

Both Wang Xin and Team Keyi Look were ejected from the race on Monday after the shocking footage below emerged, and the Chinese Cycling Association (CCA) has also issued bans for Wang, several members of the Keyi Look team, and the team as a whole for “irrational violence.”