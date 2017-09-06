The first two books in the Flying Fergus series (via. FlyingFergus.co.uk)

While preparing for my chat with Sir Chris, I’d heard a rumour that it was Steven Spielberg’s 1982 alien blockbuster ‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’ that had got him into cycling in the first place. Now, of course, wanting to question an Olympic icon about the influence a made-up alien with a magic finger has had on his life is one thing. Actually doing it is something very different entirely. Hoping, beyond hope, that the E.T. rumours are true and that he’s not going to immediately cite me as a prank caller and hang up; I ask Sir Chris Hoy about E.T.

“That’s correct. I’d never seen a BMX bike before I saw E.T. And it was just, for me, a whole new way to ride a bike,” he says.

Before my mind has the chance to conjure up images of Hoy floating about in front of the moon, he cuts off my line of thinking by adding: “Not the flying off into the sky with E.T. on the basket bit, but the scene at the end when the kids are on their BMXs going round corners, going over jumps, getting chased by the police. It just looked really exciting and that’s what sparked my imagination.”

I was interested to know if Sir Chris hoped the ‘Flying Fergus’ books could have a similar impact on school children today as E.T. had on a young Hoy back in the early eighties.

“It’s two-pronged really. I want to encourage kids to read, first of all. My sister used to love books. She always had her nose in a book, and would read anything. Whereas I needed a lot of encouragement. But when I found an author or a type of book enjoyed, I would read the whole lot.

“In many ways, I’m reaching out to kids who are a bit like I was. Kids who need that encouragement. Hopefully we’re going to inspire kids to read… but also when they’re finished we want them to put the books down and think: ‘I’d like to get out on my bike now, and be active,’” says Chris.

Whenever you hear about celebrities getting involved with stuff such as this it’s easy to be cynical about the financial incentives behind it. Hoy though is clearly very passionate about getting kids riding bikes and reading books. Noble causes for sure, but I couldn’t help wondering whether he yearned for the thrill of competitive cycling. Would Hoy, if it were possible, choose to ride Fergus’s magic bike to a parallel universe where his life still revolved around the Olympics and chasing velodrome gold?