The noble sport of Arm Wrestling can be traced all the way back to ancient Egypt – where a painting found in a tomb dating back to 2,000 B.C shows an arm wrestling contest under way.

That was 4,017 years ago. It was the century when glass was first discovered, when the last wooly mammoth came to its tragic end, when horses were first tamed and used for transport, and a time – believe it or not – when Chris Froome was actually yet to win the Tour de France, however impossible that may seem.

But while the concept of someone other than Chris Froome winning the Tour de France may seem as far off as the start of the bronze age, could Froomey be as good at that age old discipline of arm wrestling as he is at cycling?