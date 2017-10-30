Tour de Force | Chris Froome Takes on Marcel Kittel in Arm Wrestle - Mpora

Road Cycling

Tour de Force | Chris Froome Takes on Marcel Kittel in Arm Wrestle

The Tour champ and the 14-time Tour stage winner were in China for the Shanghai Criterium...

Photo: Le Tour / Twitter

The noble sport of Arm Wrestling can be traced all the way back to ancient Egypt – where a painting found in a tomb dating back to 2,000 B.C shows an arm wrestling contest under way.

That was 4,017 years ago. It was the century when glass was first discovered, when the last wooly mammoth came to its tragic end, when horses were first tamed and used for transport, and a time – believe it or not – when Chris Froome was actually yet to win the Tour de France, however impossible that may seem.

But while the concept of someone other than Chris Froome winning the Tour de France may seem as far off as the start of the bronze age, could Froomey be as good at that age old discipline of arm wrestling as he is at cycling?

Well, thanks to the wonders of the internet, we don’t need to guess. Chris Froome has taken on German sprinter Marcel Kittel in an arm wrestle, and the footage has, of course, gone viral.

The two cyclists are currently out in China for the Shanghai Criterium (which we might add also gave us this wonderful photo of Chris Froome looking like a zen master, and which Chris then went on to win)…

Photo: Mark Dreyer / Twitter

…and for one reason or another, they decided to take a bit of time off the bikes and have an arm wrestle instead.

Who won? You can probably guess. The naked photos of Chris Froome released recently show that while he has monster legs he doesn’t have the biggest upper body in the world.

Photo: Marc Aspland / The Times / Instagram @chrisfroome

And sure enough, he seems to put in a lot more effort than Mr. Kittel when the two sat down at the table. Still, it wasn’t quite enough…

