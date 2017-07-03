Peter Sagan just unclipped during an uphill sprint within the final one kilometre of stage three of the Tour de France – and then clipped back in AND STILL WON THE SPRINT.

The Slovakian road cycling World Champion was favourite for the 212.5km stage from Verviers to Longwy due to the fact that the final 1.6km was a climb up the Côte des Religieuses to the Citadel.

People were expecting a big fight in the final stages between Peter Sagan and the likes of Dan Martin, Greg van Avermaet and Michael Matthews and that’s exactly what they got.

Though what they really got was another reminder of just how good Peter Sagan really is.

After Marcel Kittel won stage two to take the green jersey, Sagan was certainly still favourite to take it back in the end – he’s won the thing every year since he debuted on the Tour in 2012 – but there was a bit of talk that it might be a bit harder for him this year.