Tour de France | Peter Sagan Unclips From Pedal on Final Sprint of Stage Three... and Still Wins the Stage - Mpora

Share

Road Cycling

Tour de France | Peter Sagan Unclips From Pedal on Final Sprint of Stage Three… and Still Wins the Stage

...it was an uphill sprint. Is there anything the Slovakian can't do?

Peter Sagan just unclipped during an uphill sprint within the final one kilometre of stage three of the Tour de France – and then clipped back in AND STILL WON THE SPRINT.

The Slovakian road cycling World Champion was favourite for the 212.5km stage from Verviers to Longwy due to the fact that the final 1.6km was a climb up the Côte des Religieuses to the Citadel.

People were expecting a big fight in the final stages between Peter Sagan and the likes of Dan Martin, Greg van Avermaet and Michael Matthews and that’s exactly what they got.

Though what they really got was another reminder of just how good Peter Sagan really is.

After Marcel Kittel won stage two to take the green jersey, Sagan was certainly still favourite to take it back in the end – he’s won the thing every year since he debuted on the Tour in 2012 – but there was a bit of talk that it might be a bit harder for him this year.

And that may still be true. His finish in stage three wasn’t a masterclass in cycling. A masterclass in cycling wouldn’t have involved unclipping and then reclipping and then STILL WINNING THE SPRINT. However amazing that was, a masterclass just would have involved staying clipped in, and then winning the sprint.

BUT THIS WAS FUNNER TO WATCH.

Peter Sagan. PETER Sagan. Peter SAGAN. PETER SAGAN.

The man never fails to entertain.

Speaking to the ITV presenters after the race, he said: “Well first I want to thank all my team. They did an amazing job today. They were all day in the front and it wasn’t easy – the technical part in the end was a lot of stress in the peloton.

“In the end it was a pretty hard climb. BMC did a very good job for Ritchie after he attacked the last 800m. There was a little gap in the front so I decided I would go and it was 400m to go and in that moment ‘I said I’ve gone too early’, then I started my sprint and I just pushed too hard – I put my feet out from the clip – another mistake – then I just started and then I won.

“I’m very happy for the victory.”

PETER SAGAN AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

Watch the full finish here and stayed tuned for more madness from the Tour de France:

You May Also Like

15 Incredible Things You Should Know About the Tour de France

16 of the Worst Tour de France Crashes in the History of the Sport

Share

Topics:

Cycling

Related Articles

Road Cycling

Tour de France | Peter Sagan Protests Disqualification For "Causing Cavendish Crash"

Sagan was firstly docked 30 seconds and 80 points, but Team Dimension Data contested...

Tour de France | Peter Sagan Protests Disqualification For "Causing Cavendish Crash" on Stage 4 Finish
Road Cycling

Tour de France | Mark Cavendish Crashed Out in Final Sprint

The Slovakian accidentally sent Cav down on the final 400m of stage four of the Tour...

Tour de France | Mark Cavendish Crashes Out in Final Sprint of Stage 4 of Tour de France After Peter Sagan Elbow
Surfing

Tribute | Surfers Honour The Life Of Wetsuit Pioneer Jack O'Neill With A Global Celebration

Find out how you can join in the global celebration honouring the life of surf hero and wetsuit pioneer Jack O'Neill

Surfers Honour The Life Of Wetsuit Pioneer Jack O'Neill With A Global Paddle Out
Multi Sport

Editor's Letter | The Journey Issue - July 2017

This month's long reads are designed to take you on a trip

Editor's Letter | The Journey Issue - July 2017
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Atlas Adventure | We Travelled To Morocco In A Bid To Climb The Highest Mountain In North Africa

From the madness of Marrakech to the magnificence of Mount Toubkal, this journey had it all.

Atlas Adventure | We Went To Morocco In A Bid To Climb The Highest Mountain In North Africa
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Breaking the Dragon's Back | Ultra Runner Helene Diamantides Whitaker on Why Gender Doesn't Matter

Our writer took on the gruelling Dragon's Back Race so he could interview one of its most famous ever winners

Helene Diamantides Whitaker Interview | The Ultra Marathon Runner on Why Gender Doesn't Matter
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production