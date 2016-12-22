Watch | CCTV Footage Shows Moment Cyclist Was Almost Obliterated by a Train - Mpora

Road Cycling

Watch | CCTV Footage Shows Moment Cyclist Was Almost Obliterated by a Train

Remember not to walk directly into trains people. Bad idea...

British Transport have issued a plea urging people to acknowledge the existence of trains at level crossings on the back of a cyclist at Ducketts Crossing in Leeds almost getting hit by a train.

We’re not sure quite how it’s possible to not notice that a train is seconds away from you when you’re strolling through a level crossing with your bike, but the CCTV footage below shows exactly that.

In the clip, a man opens the gate, allowing the cyclist to walk through. An initial train passes as this occurs, and the cyclist then proceed forward without glancing either way, bouncing back moments before almost certain death.

British Transport revealed there have been 18 similar incidents at the same level crossing in the past year and a half.

Our best guess is that the guy did hear the sound of a train but presumed there was only one, only to almost be crushed by the second moments later running at 60mph.

We’re also guessing he had headphones in and has never seen those marvellous “King of the Road” adverts with the hedgehogs in them who taught us how to cross the road.

Needless to say (and yet we’re saying it anyway), this isn’t the first time a cyclist has had a close call with a train.

Chief Inspector Lorna McEwan for British Transport said: “This cyclist was one of the lucky ones. Sadly there are many people who haven’t been as fortunate.

“Despite our constant warnings about using crossings safely and the dangers of the railway, incredibly some people are still willing to put their lives on the line by ignoring crossing instructions, not looking properly or by trying to dash across crossings when trains are approaching.”

It’s not just amateur cyclists either though – the world’s best road cyclists bizarrely took on a level crossing during the Paris-Roubaix race in 2015, with some riders too keen to press on to stop for the oncoming train. They almost paid the price:

