Watch | CCTV Footage Shows Moment Cyclist Was Almost Obliterated by a Train - Mpora

British Transport have issued a plea urging people to acknowledge the existence of trains at level crossings on the back of a cyclist at Ducketts Crossing in Leeds almost getting hit by a train.

We’re not sure quite how it’s possible to not notice that a train is seconds away from you when you’re strolling through a level crossing with your bike, but the CCTV footage below shows exactly that.

In the clip, a man opens the gate, allowing the cyclist to walk through. An initial train passes as this occurs, and the cyclist then proceed forward without glancing either way, bouncing back moments before almost certain death.