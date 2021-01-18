Screenshot: YouTube

Kangaroos are loveable in their own way – they are cute, and they may even appear cuddly, but when it comes to a sense of direction, they’ve got none of it. Or at least the ones in these videos below could certainly do with planning out their future routes a bit better.

Here are a few videos of Australia’s road cycling enthusiasts doing battle with some kangaroos while on their bikes. If you do ever find yourself on a down under cycle, then remember that tyre punctures aren’t the only thing you need to be mindful of.

Dom and the Kangaroo

We don’t know who Dom is but what we do know is that he will probably need a new bike after this encounter. As for the kangaroo, we can only imagine he will be calling Injury Lawyers 4 U to make a claim.

Australian Air Time

Well, this is one way to get some air time. Fair to say that his poor cyclist definitely wasn’t expecting this when she strapped that helmet on pre-ride. Ouch.

Kangaroo Wants Bike

This kangaroo had dreams of winning the 2021 Tour de France. All he needed was a bike but, alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Your time will come, kangaroo. Your time will come.

You May Also Like

What Do Owls Look Like Without Feathers? 8 “Naked” Animals That Will Blow Your Mind

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 | The Funniest Animal Photographs of the Year