Life Down Under | Watch Cyclists Getting Grief From Kangaroos In Australia - Mpora

Share

Road Cycling

Life Down Under | Watch Cyclists Getting Grief From Kangaroos In Australia

For most of us, hitting a pebble or stone on the bike ride is pretty much inevitable. Hitting a kangaroo, on the other hand, is a danger unique to Australia's road cycling culture

Screenshot: YouTube

Kangaroos are loveable in their own way – they are cute, and they may even appear cuddly, but when it comes to a sense of direction, they’ve got none of it. Or at least the ones in these videos below could certainly do with planning out their future routes a bit better.

Here are a few videos of Australia’s road cycling enthusiasts doing battle with some kangaroos while on their bikes. If you do ever find yourself on a down under cycle, then remember that tyre punctures aren’t the only thing you need to be mindful of.

Dom and the Kangaroo

We don’t know who Dom is but what we do know is that he will probably need a new bike after this encounter. As for the kangaroo, we can only imagine he will be calling Injury Lawyers 4 U to make a claim.

Australian Air Time

Well, this is one way to get some air time. Fair to say that his poor cyclist definitely wasn’t expecting this when she strapped that helmet on pre-ride. Ouch.

Kangaroo Wants Bike

This kangaroo had dreams of winning the 2021 Tour de France. All he needed was a bike but, alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Your time will come, kangaroo. Your time will come.

You May Also Like

What Do Owls Look Like Without Feathers? 8 “Naked” Animals That Will Blow Your Mind

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 | The Funniest Animal Photographs of the Year

Share

Topics:

Listicle video

Related Articles

Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Ultramarathons | 7 Extreme Events From Around The World

From the rainforest of South America to the ice sheet of Antarctica, get these ultramarathons on your bucket list

Ultramarathons | 7 of the World's Most Extreme Running Events
Snowboarding

Avalanche Safety | This Footage Is Important

There's been some tragic incidents, and some shocking footage doing the rounds, recently

Avalanche Videos | This Footage Reminds Us How Powerful Mountains Can Be
Skiing

Lift Lines | Things We Weirdly Miss About Skiing

Will we ever stand in a massive chairlift queue surrounded by strangers again?

Lift Lines | These Chairlift Queue Videos Belong In A Museum... But We Will Ski Again
Mountain Biking

Hot Air Balloons | Kilian Bron In Turkey

So, you like hot air balloons? Well, have all the hot air balloons in the world!

GoPro Million Dollar Challenge | Watch Kilian Bron Riding Past Hot Air Balloons In Turkey
Mountain Biking

Mountain Biking Movies | 10 of the Best

Bored at home? Desperately need something to watch?

Mountain Biking Movies | 10 of the Best
Skiing

Land of Powder | Malou Peterson's Season Edit

Malou Peterson, from northern Sweden, goes skiing in her "favourite place on this planet"

Land of Powder | Malou Peterson's Season Edit Will Make You Long For Big Mountain Missions
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production