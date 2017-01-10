Watch Full Film: Free Wheels East - Mpora

Watch Full Film: Free Wheels East

The inspirational story of two men who left the world behind for historic adventure...

FREE WHEELS EAST – Two Men. Seven Continents. No Aeroplanes. One Very Unusual Journey. from The Big Sky on Vimeo.

For the first time ever you can now watch ‘Free Wheels East’, the feature length film documenting cousins Jamie Mackenzie and Ben Wylson’s inspirational cycle around the globe, right here on Mpora.

Best yet, the first 250 viewers before February 28 get the chance to watch the film for free. Just click as though to rent, then went prompted for payment hit ‘Apply promo code’ and enter: FWEEDOM

…or simply click here and the promo code will be applied for you.

Photo: Free Wheels East

Free Wheels East is the inspirational story of two cousins who left society behind to seek out adventure – aiming to become the first people ever to cycle on each continent without the use of an airplane.

Carrying just the basic equipment and without any serious training, Jamie Mackenzie and Ben Wylson left their jobs and home behind in Britain to set off on the open road.

The events that followed involved near-death experiences, hospital-time, travels on drug-smuggling boats and rides through everything from dry desert to the ice of Antarctica.

Photo: Free Wheels East

“When we set out we didn’t know if we’d be away for one year or ten,” Ben told Mpora, ahead of our feature-length article on Free Wheels East.

“We didn’t buy into the usual ways of society – it all just seemed so pointless. Why dredge on with the usual ways when you can be out there exploring the world?”

The story of Free Wheels East is sure to get you inspired to travel.

Click here to read the full Free Wheels East interview and discover more about the story through stunning photographs and exclusive words.

Hospitals, Penguins and Colombian Drug Boats: Meet the Brits Who Left Society Behind For A Historic Adventure

