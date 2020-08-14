Once a year, every year (since the dawn of time), we all get involved with helping to put the Outdoor 100 together over on Outdoors Magic. We test products for it, write some reviews for it, help with the project’s photo and video production and generally just really indulge the gear nerd side of our personalities. It’s a mammoth project to be involved in but one we always enjoy.

If you’re not familiar with the Outdoor 100, allow us to break it down for you. In short, it’s a round-up of the 100 best outdoor products on the market. It features new waterproof jackets to get rained on in, new backpacks for your multi-day treks, new hiking boots to tackle the highest mountains in the UK in, new trail running shoes to chase FKTs in, new tents for your wild camping trips and so much more.

Here’s some of our favourite items in this year’s edition.

HOKA ONE ONE Stinson Mid GTX

HOKA ONE ONE have brought out a walking boot equivalent of their popular running / walking shoe, the Stinson. Incredibly well cushioned, this boot has the highest volume midsole of any product in the HOKA range. Built for long-distance comfort on well-worn trails, we reckon this would be a genuinely great boot to go trekking in. Recommended.

CimAlp 864 Drop Control Trail Running Shoe

Pictured: CimAlp 864 Drop Control. Photo: Mike Brindley

A world first concept from CimAlp this. The 864 Drop Control is a trail running shoe that comes with not one, not two, but three soles included. The soles all have different heel heights (aka drops).

“Why is this good,” you might ask. Well, put simply, it means that trail runners can gradually optimise their technique rather than rush a change and do themselves an injury as a result. It’s a clever little offering, and we like it a lot.

Lowe Alpine Airzone Pro 35:45 Backpack

Sometimes even the modern classics need a bit of modernising. That’s what’s happened here, anyway, with Lowe Alpine taking their popular Airzone Pro and giving it a bit of rejig. An out and out hiker’s pack, the Airzone Pro takes its name from its key feature – the back system.

Maximum comfort and ventilation is the order of the day here, with all of the contact points across the back and hips having a suspended knitted nylon with body-mapped weave density. This provides the Airzone Pro user with differing levels of ventilation, cushioning and support, depending on where each thing is needed. You’ll be particularly thankful for this classy design on them long hill marches.