That feeling of joy you get from doing something you love in the mountains is one that can’t be beat. Take climbing on a via ferrata, for example. For those that enjoy the activity, it’s seen as the ultimate blend of excitement and mild peril; a chance to reconnect with extreme pockets of the outdoors in a relatively safe context. For people who live and breathe via ferratas, we’d recommend a visit to the Jungfrau Region in Switzerland.

“The region’s via ferratas are all set in front of a strong, extremely Swiss, panoramic backdrop; one that will capture your whole attention”

This region in the Bernese Alps has unbeatable natural surroundings and outdoor activities for you to enjoy in a totally unique and varied way. The region’s via ferratas are, as you’d fully expect, all set in front of strong, extremely Swiss, panoramic backdrops; backdrops that will capture your whole attention and then some. With this in mind, here’s our guide to Jungfrau’s best via ferrata routes.

Tälli Via Ferrata

Credit: Jungfrau Region

We owe the creation of the impressive Tälli via ferrata route to the Haslital mountain guide association who built the first via ferrata in the Swiss Alps back in 1993. The route is very reminiscent of the scenic ‘iron ways’ of the Italian Dolomites. At a length of around 600 metres, it also happens to be one of the longest via ferratas in Switzerland (you won’t be short of impressive rock formations to explore in this part of the world).

The starting point for this recommended 8.46km route (600 metres of which is the via ferrata) is the Tälli Restaurant and Berghaus. This is easy enough to reach via the Tälli cable car.

“One of the longest via ferratas in Switzerland”

Four years after first opening, the route here was extended with more steel cable and ladders. In the present day, the Tälli via ferrata has 78 metres of ladders, 550 concreted-in pins, and plenty of fixed ropes to guarantee you a safe journey over the course of a six hour and 30 minute long climb.

Round about three hours in, you should be able to stand up straight and really enjoy the scenery. At this point on the route, you’ll be greeted with a truly stunning panoramic view. On a good visibility day, you’ll see the three-and-four thousanders; from the Sustenhorn right on over to the Wetterhorn group.

On the way back down, you’ll encounter the many faces of Gadmerfluh; a gallery of rock structures that will take your breath away. The Tälli via ferrata is open from mid-June to mid-October. Be sure to get it on your travel itinerary.

Head here for more information on the Tälli via ferrata

Mürren Via Ferrata

Credit: Jungfrau Region

Set high above the Lauterbrunnen Valley, this via ferrata can be found in the divine mountain village of Mürren where it then proceeds to travel steadily downwards.

As a general rule, of course, via ferratas lead upwards. In an act of defiance though, this route goes almost directly downwards in the direction of Gimmelwald.

Covering over 2km in distance, this part via ferrata part hiking trail route will take you the best part of three hours to complete.

“For a via ferrata with an interesting twist, look no further”

The final stages of this route will take you to a steep precipice, where the spectacular view of the Bernese four-thousand-metre peaks patiently awaits you.

The Mürren Via Ferrata is passable from June to October and is a popular route for beginners.

For a via ferrata with an interesting twist, look no further.

Head here for more information on the Mürren via ferrata