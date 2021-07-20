Best Via Ferrata Routes In The Jungfrau Region - Mpora

Share

Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

5 of the Best Via Ferrata Routes In The Jungfrau Region

Longing for a Swiss climbing adventure? Stop the search, and get inspired by our guide to the best via ferrata routes in the Jungfrau Region

That feeling of joy you get from doing something you love in the mountains is one that can’t be beat. Take climbing on a via ferrata, for example. For those that enjoy the activity, it’s seen as the ultimate blend of excitement and mild peril; a chance to reconnect with extreme pockets of the outdoors in a relatively safe context. For people who live and breathe via ferratas, we’d recommend a visit to the Jungfrau Region in Switzerland.

“The region’s via ferratas are all set in front of a strong, extremely Swiss, panoramic backdrop; one that will capture your whole attention”

This region in the Bernese Alps has unbeatable natural surroundings and outdoor activities for you to enjoy in a totally unique and varied way. The region’s via ferratas are, as you’d fully expect, all set in front of strong, extremely Swiss, panoramic backdrops; backdrops that will capture your whole attention and then some. With this in mind, here’s our guide to Jungfrau’s best via ferrata routes. 

Tälli Via Ferrata

Credit: Jungfrau Region

We owe the creation of the impressive Tälli via ferrata route to the Haslital mountain guide association who built the first via ferrata in the Swiss Alps back in 1993. The route is very reminiscent of the scenic ‘iron ways’ of the Italian Dolomites. At a length of around 600 metres, it also happens to be one of the longest via ferratas in Switzerland (you won’t be short of impressive rock formations to explore in this part of the world). 

The starting point for this recommended 8.46km route (600 metres of which is the via ferrata) is the Tälli Restaurant and Berghaus. This is easy enough to reach via the Tälli cable car. 

“One of the longest via ferratas in Switzerland”

Four years after first opening, the route here was extended with more steel cable and ladders. In the present day, the Tälli via ferrata has 78 metres of ladders, 550 concreted-in pins, and plenty of fixed ropes to guarantee you a safe journey over the course of a six hour and 30 minute long climb. 

Round about three hours in, you should be able to stand up straight and really enjoy the scenery. At this point on the route, you’ll be greeted with a truly stunning panoramic view. On a good visibility day, you’ll see the three-and-four thousanders; from the Sustenhorn right on over to the Wetterhorn group.

On the way back down, you’ll encounter the many faces of Gadmerfluh; a gallery of rock structures that will take your breath away. The Tälli via ferrata is open from mid-June to mid-October. Be sure to get it on your travel itinerary. 

Head here for more information on the Tälli via ferrata

Mürren Via Ferrata

Credit: Jungfrau Region

Set high above the Lauterbrunnen Valley, this via ferrata can be found in the divine mountain village of Mürren where it then proceeds to travel steadily downwards.

As a general rule, of course, via ferratas lead upwards. In an act of defiance though, this route goes almost directly downwards in the direction of Gimmelwald.

Covering over 2km in distance, this part via ferrata part hiking trail route will take you the best part of three hours to complete.

“For a via ferrata with an interesting twist, look no further”

The final stages of this route will take you to a steep precipice, where the spectacular view of the Bernese four-thousand-metre peaks patiently awaits you.

The Mürren Via Ferrata is passable from June to October and is a popular route for beginners.

For a via ferrata with an interesting twist, look no further. 

Head here for more information on the Mürren via ferrata

Rotstock Via Ferrata

Credit: Giles Dean

When in Jungfrau, the via ferrata on the Rotstock is one not to be missed. This particular route takes in the Eiger Express, Grindelwald, and the Eiger Glacier. You’ll also get to be in very close proximity to the staggering, and legendary in mountain climbing circles, 1800m-high Eiger North Face. 

This is a route for experienced mountain walkers with a penchant for heights. 260 metres in length, it takes you up to 2663m on the Rotstock and should take about one hour and 15 minutes to complete.

The overall route, including the hiking section, covers a distance of 2.9km and should take somewhere around two hours and 45 minutes to complete. 

Head here for more information on the Rotstock via ferrata

Schwarzhorn Via Ferrata

To take on the Schwarzhorn via ferrata, you first have to earn your way up to it.

Getting to the starting point of this route will prove to be quite the test in and of itself. To get there, follow the hiking trail that leads you to the foot of the Schwarzhorn. The blue-marked trail will then bring you to the ‘Grosse Chrinne’ and onwards to the start of the via ferrata.

“To take on the Schwarzhorn via ferrata, you first have to earn your way up to it”

The Schwarzhorn has no restaurant once you reach the top and is very much a destination for the self-catering mountaineer and someone who likes a true wilderness experience. 

Towards the halfway point, you’ll find a bench waiting for you on the trail, inviting you to take a well-earned break. After this, you will find yourself weaving and winding onto the wire rope and ladders, This will, in time, bring you to the ridge where you can rise up and stand on the 2926m summit. 

This entire route is expected to take you five hours. If you find yourself in the mood for a slightly less adventurous option, then the ‘First Cliff Walk’ is an excellent shout. This option consists of a suspended platform that goes away from the summit; giving you a ‘diving board’ style viewpoint of the mountains. 

Head here for more information on the Schwarzhorn via ferrata

Tierbergli Via Ferrata

Credit: Jungfrau Region

With an overall distance of 9.88km, you’ll put your body to work here as you take in some otherworldly high-alpine ambience. With its rocky scenery and glorious glacier offering, you’ll be mesmerised by some of the views on this route. The panoramic view of the glaciated Sustenhorn and Gwächtenhorn, when you reach the Tierberglihütte, is particularly fantastic. 

The Tierbergli via ferrata is accessible from the end of June to the beginning of October. It can be done as part of a one day tour or, if you’re feeling really adventuruous, a two day tour with an overnight stay in the Tierberglihütte.

Head here for more information on the Tierbergli via ferrata

**********

Featured image credit: Giles Dean

For more on the region, head to the Jungfrau Region website

**********

Our Jungfrau Via Ferrata Adventure (In Photos)

Credit: Giles Dean
Credit: Giles Dean
Credit: Giles Dean
Credit: Giles Dean
In association with

Share

Topics:

Bern via ferrata

Related Articles

Kayaking, Canoeing & Rafting

Winter Kayaking | Why Bern Is The Place For It

We get the lowdown from Dave Storey of Hightide Kayak School

Why You Need To Go Winter Kayaking In Bern
Travel

Grindelwald-First | An Essential Guide

Some useful things to know about having a huge adventure in the Grindelwald-First area

An Essential Guide To Grindelwald-First
Travel

Interlaken | 7 Reasons You Need To Visit

What exactly is it that makes this corner of Europe one of the continent's ultimate destinations for adventure?

An Essential Guide To Interlaken | 7 Reasons You Need To Visit This Adventure Destination
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Longing for a Swiss climbing adventure? Stop the search, and get inspired by our guide to the best via ferrata routes in the Jungfrau Region...

Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Longing for a Swiss climbing adventure? Stop the search, and get inspired by our guide to the best via ferrata routes in the Jungfrau Region...

Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Longing for a Swiss climbing adventure? Stop the search, and get inspired by our guide to the best via ferrata routes in the Jungfrau Region...

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production