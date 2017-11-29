Photo: Brian Koralewski/YouTube Screenshot

You’re bouldering. Specifically, you’re bouldering in Little Rock Canyon in Utah. What a lovely place to be bouldering. Lucky you.

And lucky is exactly how you’re feeling as well. You’ve already smashed through a couple of bouldering problems in the great outdoors and you’ve just spotted yourself a beautiful big boulder that fits your criteria. It’s an established V6 and it’s next in line.

You slowly make your way up the boulder, one move at a time, not taking anything too fast, then hey, presto, 30 seconds later you’ve smashed it. Unfortunately, we don’t mean ‘you’ve smashed it’ in the ‘hey, you completed that pretty quickly!’ way, though.

We mean you’ve literally smashed the boulder. You almost made the top and then accidentally pulled off a 300 pound rock on the final move… and it has landed on top of you.