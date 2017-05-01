Tragedy in Nepal | Swiss Legend Ueli Steck Dies Preparing For Everest-Lhotse Climb - Mpora

Ueli Steck

Legendary mountaineer Ueli Steck has died while preparing for an ascent of Mount Everest in Nepal.

The man known as “the Swiss Machine” died after falling to the foot of Mount Nuptse, according to Ang Tsering Sherpa, head of the Nepal Mountaineering Association. The BBC reported that Steck was climbing solo at the time with his climbing partner having previously contracted severe frostbite.

“He had an accident on the Nuptse wall and died. It seems he slipped,” Ang Tsering Sherpa told news agency AFP.

It is reported that Steck’s body has been recovered and was being taken to Kathmandu.

Kamal Prasad Parajuli of the Nepal Tourism Office said Steck had slipped 1,000m in the Western Cwm along the normal route to Everest.