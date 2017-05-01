Tragedy in Nepal | Swiss Legend Ueli Steck Dies Preparing For Everest-Lhotse Climb - Mpora

Share

Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Tragedy in Nepal | Swiss Legend Ueli Steck Dies Preparing For Everest-Lhotse Climb

Tributes have been pouring in for the renowned high-altitude speed-climber after the news broke

Ueli Steck

Legendary mountaineer Ueli Steck has died while preparing for an ascent of Mount Everest in Nepal.

The man known as “the Swiss Machine” died after falling to the foot of Mount Nuptse, according to Ang Tsering Sherpa, head of the Nepal Mountaineering Association. The BBC reported that Steck was climbing solo at the time with his climbing partner having previously contracted severe frostbite.

“He had an accident on the Nuptse wall and died. It seems he slipped,” Ang Tsering Sherpa told news agency AFP.

It is reported that Steck’s body has been recovered and was being taken to Kathmandu.

Kamal Prasad Parajuli of the Nepal Tourism Office said Steck had slipped 1,000m in the Western Cwm along the normal route to Everest.

A post shared by Ueli Steck (@steckueli) on

The Swiss climber was famous for his high-altitude speed-climbing.

He was on Nuptse to acclimatise for a challenge which would have seen him attempt to scale Everest via the rarely climbed West Ridge and the Hornbein Colouir. Over the years the West Ridge route has caused more deaths than it has seen successful ascents.

He would then have gone down to the South Col and on to the 8,611m summit of Mount Lhotse, the fourth highest mountain in the world, all without supplementary oxygen. He had previously climbed Everest without oxygen successfully in 2012.

Steck has long been considered one of the most impressive and ambitious climbers of his generation and set numerous records during his career as a mountaineer.

In 2015 Steck climbed all 82 Alpine peaks over 4000m (13,100ft) in just 62 days using only human-powered transport; by foot, bicycle and paraglider.

He famously held the speed record for the original route on the north face of the Eiger, reclaiming that record in November 2015 in a time of 2 hours 22m 50 seconds.

He first climbed the north face of the Eiger when he was 18 in 1995, then solo climbed it in 2004 in 10 hours. Tributes have been pouring in from around the world of mountaineering and beyond since the tragic news broke.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Ueli. Forever a legend.

Share

Topics:

Adventure article awe Outdoor sadness

Related Articles

Surfing

Survivor | Coastguard Find Scottish Surfer Who Drifted Alone At Sea For Over 30 Hours

Coastguard find Scottish surfer who drifted alone at sea for over 30 hours

Coastguard Find Scottish Surfer Who Drifted Alone At Sea For Over 30 Hours
Travel

Adventure Destination Of The Week | Betws-Y-Coed

If you're a fan of the outdoors, you'll love this village in the Snowdonia National Park.

Betws-Y-Coed | Adventure Travel Guide
Travel

3 Days In The Florida Keys | America's Southern Most Mainland State is A Secret World of Adventure

Florida Keys Guide - we visited the islands at the very edge of the Unites States

Florida Keys Guide | 3 Days In The Islands At The Very Edge Of The United States
Travel

Adventure Destination Of The Week | Mayrhofen

After an adventure with a truly unique atmosphere? Mayrhofen could well be the spot for you...

Mayrhofen | Adventure Travel Guide
Fitness

Welcome To Sparta | What Happened When Mpora Took On A Spartan Race?

We sent a very reluctant Jack Clayton to tackle the world famous obstacle course.

What Happened When Mpora Went To Kent And Took On The Legendary Spartan Race?
Snowboarding

A Breath of Fresh Air | How a Luxury Swiss Ski Resort Became a Pilgrimage Site for Techno Fans

“Swiss ski culture is far from people going into an underground club on a Sunday morning and finding people who have been down there for...

Enter Caprices | How Luxury Swiss Ski Town Crans-Montana Became a Pilgrimage Site for Techno Fans
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production